By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

A proclamation “of recognition and support for individuals of diverse sexual orientation” was one of the topics that dominated public discussion during Tuesday evening’s Stafford Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

Chairman Deuntay Diggs put the proclamation forward and offered his thoughts on “the elephant in the room” during Board member comments.

“Coming into this chairmanship role,” he began, “I get to look at all the proclamations and recognitions we do throughout the county, and I looked at it and I said, ‘Why not Pride Month?’”

The issue is personal for Diggs, who in his comments described himself as a “walking conflict…. I’m a Christian, I’m a Black man, I’m a veteran, I serve in law enforcement, and I’m gay.”

But the move to issue the proclamation was ground in something deeper, Diggs said. A desire for “simple respect” for people who have been historically marginalized.

Several individuals who spoke during public session pitted recognition for veterans against recognition for members of the LGBTQ community. Nearly as many spoke in support of the proclamation, including one veteran who said “I don’t see how supporting [LGBTQ] observance detracts from another…. I am appalled when people use military service as a counterbalance to recognition of others. There are 37 days of the year dedicated to military holidays and observances. … Believe me, we military members are not lacking in recognition.”

There was also conflicting opinions from speakers about the nature of homosexuality, with some describing it as a “lifestyle choice,” suggesting that individuals make a conscious choice to adopt an LGBTQ identity, while another suggested that science had shown that LGBTQ people have a genetic predisposition toward that life.

While there is no “gay gene,” students over the past several years have suggested that “genetics — along with environment — play a part in shaping sexuality,” according to a story in the Washington Post. (For more on these studies, visit the National Library of Medicine.)

The Board approved the proclamation, but by a simple majority. Four members voted yes (Allen, Diggs, Gary, and Yeung), one voted no (English), one abstained (Bohmke), and one was absent (Vanuch, who was present for most of the meeting).

Prior to the vote, English said he would not support it, stating “I don’t think this is something we should be dealing with.” Then he added that this was “nothing against” Diggs personally.

Diggs described English as a close “friend,” that they’re going to vote differently, but that English is “a man who loves people … and that’s one thing I love about him.”

Also prior to the vote, Monica Gary weighed in, saying “It’s a wonderful thing to tell people we love you, we value you, you’re welcome here. That’s a really good thing.”

Backlash against localities and businesses recognizing Pride Month has been growing over the past couple of years. In 2023, Target faced a public backlash for products that celebrated Pride Month.

The push to eliminate DEI is also tied to the movement to downplay Pride Month. USA Today recently reported that 2 in 5 companies are decreasing recognition of Pride Month “as executives bow to pressure from the Trump administration, according to Gravity Research, which advises companies on social, political and reputational risks.”

And on Monday, the U.S. Department of Education declared June “Title IX Month,” which some “News outlets reporting on this update have drawn parallels between this new Title IX Month replacing the long-standing recognition of June as Pride Month.”

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”