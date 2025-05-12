By Hilary Holladay

Cameron Hamilton (L) with other Republicans at a debate in Fredericksburg, May 2024 prior to the Republican Primary for Congressional District 7.

Last week, Cameron Hamilton was fired for daring to speak the truth about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he served as acting administrator for three and half months.

According to the New York Times, Hamilton lost his job on May 8 after stating his support for the agency he was hired to run. His comments, hardly incendiary, contradicted the views of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. In an article published Thursday (May 8), the Times reports:

On Tuesday, Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary whose agency includes FEMA, testified before lawmakers that FEMA should be eliminated. Mr. Hamilton, appearing before Congress on Wednesday, said instead that FEMA “must return to its roots,” helping state and local governments respond to disasters. “Communities look to FEMA in their greatest times of need,” Mr. Hamilton told lawmakers, “and it’s imperative that we remain ready to respond to those challenges.”

Politico, which broke the story of Hamilton’s firing, published these details:

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA’s acting administrator, was summoned to Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington [on Thursday, May 8], where he was terminated by Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar and Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump, according to a person with direct knowledge of the events. Hamilton returned to FEMA headquarters a few miles away, collected his belongings and left. His biography was removed from FEMA’s website and his official X account was archived.

The FEMA website lists David Richardson, former assistant secretary in the DHS office for countering weapons of mass destruction, as the new acting head.

Also on the FEMA site, a list of the 50 “Disasters and Other Proclamations” for 2025 includes 40 such declarations promising federal aid since Trump took office. With hurricane season beginning soon, this is a perilous time for FEMA to be under-staffed and in disarray.

Hamilton: Navy vet, DHS EMS division director, ODA president in Orange

Before he vaulted to prominence in the Trump Administration, locals knew Hamilton, a Navy veteran and native of Santa Rosa, Ca., as president of the Orange Downtown Alliance and a reliable presence at the Orange Farmer’s Market. He and his wife,

Cameron Hamilton and his wife, Karen, at the Orange Rotary Club’s BBQ fundraiser at Rounton Farm in April 2025. Karen Hamilton is running in the Republican primary for VA delegate representing District 62, which includes part of Orange County. Photo by Hilary Holladay.

