Displays by Caroline High School culinary students at the 2025 Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America competition in March. Submitted photos.

Caroline County Public Schools this week celebrated student achievement in two areas—at the statewide Family, Career, and Community Leaders of American competition, and through the completion of “real-world” externships.

FCCLA Awards

For the first time in two years, culinary students from Caroline High School entered the statewide FCCLA competition—and all eight students who competed placed in the top three of their respective events.

FCCLA is national organization for students in family and consumer sciences education at public and private high schools. In addition to placing in the top three, four of the students earned $25,000 in scholarships at the statewide competition, which took place in Virginia Beach over spring break.

Student competitors and their achievements follow:

Garret Anderson , 11th Grade – Culinary Arts Exhibit Show Pieces Level 3 – Bronze

Jacob Bucceri , 12th Grade – Culinary Arts Exhibit Decorated Cake Level 3 – Silver

Daniel Busic , 11th Grade – Chicken Fabrication Level 3 – Gold

Tierra Callow-Gatlin , 11th Grade – Culinary Arts Exhibit Patisserie/Confectionery Level 3 – Bronze

Dache Carmine , 11th Grade – Classic Knife Cuts Level 3 – Gold

Ryan Goff , 12th Grade – Chicken Fabrication Level 3 – Gold

Brus Juarez , 11th Grade – Culinary Arts Level 3 – Bronze

Carter Leigh, 11th Grade – Culinary Arts Exhibit Show Pieces Level 3 – Silver

“These outstanding results not only highlight the skill level of our students but also reflect the strength and commitment of our Culinary Arts program,” the school division wrote in a press release about the achievement. “Caroline is back—and cooking up excellence.”

Students Get Career Experience through Externships

The school division is also celebrating high school students who successfully completed externships this spring, “gaining hands-on skills and industry insights,” according to a press release.

Five students went through an extern program at Sheehy Ford, where they worked with experienced technicians on a range of automotive services, from routine maintenance to specialized repair work.

Four of the students were offered apprentice positions at Sheehy Ford following the completion of their externship.

Automotive repair was also the focus of Taylor Varnau’s externship at Ferber’s Body Shop, where she learned about collision repair.

Two more Caroline High School students explored their interest in engineering and manufacturing through an externship at UnaDyn, which manufactures automation systems for the plastics industry.

And the Caroline Sheriff’s Office hosted three high school students for a five-week externship, “gaining firsthand experience in public safety and criminal justice operations,” according to the press release.

“These externship experiences are just one way [Caroline High School] is preparing students for life beyond graduation, bridging the gap between education and career with real-world opportunities,” the press release states.

