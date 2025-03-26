By Adele Uphaus

Women’s History Month—which has been recognized during the month of March since 1987 by presidential decree—is drawing to a close, but there’s a unique opportunity tomorrow to learn about the many ways women have affected local history.

Kylie Thomson, collections and exhibitions coordinator for the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will present “What Remains: Herstory” on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The “What Remains” series of programs highlights objects from FAM’s collection that aren’t always on regular display. October’s “What Remains” program focused on objects that tell Fredericksburg’s “dark history,” and tomorrow’s program focuses on fashion and keepsakes left behind by women over different periods of the city’s history.

“These women of history can spark conversation, reflection, and inspire us all,” the program’s description reads.

There is still space for tomorrow’s program and registration is available online. Tickets are $15, and FAM members can use the promo code HERSTUFF5 for $5 off at checkout.

