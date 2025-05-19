By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Concept map of the Dixon Park Connector Trail, also showing the future Bankside Trail.

The City of Fredericksburg on Monday released a concept plan for the Dixon Park Connector, a new shared-use path that will connect Dixon Park with downtown Fredericksburg.

The project includes an on-street bike lane beginning at the Fredericksburg Train Station on Caroline Street and continuing to the street’s end, where it will shift into a shared-use (bike and pedestrian) path, which will then connect to Dixon Park’s existing trails from the back.

In the future, the Dixon Park Connector will link to the planned Bankside Trail, which will connect to the existing VCR Trail.

The public is invited to meet at the 100 block of Caroline Street on May 29 at 6 p.m. to hear more about the project’s “scope and timeline.” Detailed plans are not yet available, according to a newsflash from the city, but once they are, there will be another opportunity for public input.

The city received Smart Scale funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation in 2023 for the project, which will be constructed along with the city’s wastewater treatment plant in Dixon Park. Completion is anticipated in 2028-29.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”