By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has received a $1 million donation from local developer and alum Larry Silver, representing the largest donation the school division has ever received.

“This is a massive investment on the Fredericksburg of tomorrow,” School Board Chair Matt Rowe said in a press release.

The School Board approved a contract between Silver and the school division on Monday. The funds are earmarked for supporting career and technical education in the division and will be kept by the Fredericksburg Education Foundation until “such time that a CTE Center concept is developed and a facility built,” the press release states.

The school division has been working to enhance its CTE program since 2019. Plans for the new middle school now under construction in the Idlewild neighborhood include space for classes in family and consumer science, technology, health, and entrepreneurship.

Plans for the CTE program at James Monroe High School include criminal justice, culinary, drafting, early childhood, emergency medicine, energy, geospatial, JROTC, manufacturing, mechatronics, and trades such as HVAC, electricity, and plumbing.

The division is building work-based learning opportunities and community partnerships and is planning to introduce more related programming next school year, according to the press release.

School Board Vice Chair Katie Pomeroy said that “in a changing world, there needs to be so many more options for career paths.”

“There’s not just one journey to happiness in life,” she said. “And I do think that giving our children these kinds of opportunities will make a big difference.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”