Caroline

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, HALF DAY OF SCHOOL (newly scheduled due to inclement weather)

Fredericksburg

Due to the Winter Storm Warning issued in our area, Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, February 11. Essential personnel should contact their supervisor regarding report times.

Due to the inclement weather and the safety of the public we are cancelling the regularly scheduled meeting and work session of the City Council on February 11, 2025, and a special meeting of the City Council will be held pursuant to Section 13 of the City Charter on February 13, 2025 at 2:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St. The purpose of the meeting is to certify the February 4, 2025 closed meeting consistent with Virginia Code Section 2.2-2712 and consider and take action to fill the interim vacancy of the Ward 3 Council seat consistent with Section 7 of the City Charter, which are time sensitive matters. Other agenda matters intended for the February 11, 2025 agenda will be rescheduled for the regular meeting agenda on February 25, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

King George

Due to impending severe weather, King George County Schools will be closed tomorrow, February 11, 2025, for the safety of our students and staff. All classes and activities are canceled. Code 3 for 12 month staff.

The King George Virtual Academy Information Session originally scheduled for February 11 has been rescheduled to February 18 at 6:00 PM in the King George Middle School auditorium.

Spotsylvania

All Spotsylvania County Public Schools and offices are closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Code 1 - essential personnel report to perform emergency services as necessary.

ALL county offices and facilities CLOSE 11am on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Stafford

Due to forecasted inclement weather tomorrow, Stafford Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 for all students and staff. Additionally, all activities and events scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.

The School Board Work Session is rescheduled for Tuesday, February 18, and the Regular Monthly Meeting and Public Hearing on the Proposed FY26 Budget are rescheduled for Tuesday, February 25.

Stafford County Government is closing at noon. Please check the county’s website at www.staffordcountyva.gov for more information.

