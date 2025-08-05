By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

In ancient times, the dictators killed the messengers that brought bad news.

President Donald Trump has not reached that point yet, but such action might not be far away.

Now Trump merely fires those who provide bad news, and bad news is any news that does not show the president in a favorable light.

Such was the case last week when our fearless leader fired the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, because he didn’t like the jobs report released from her office.

Without any reported evidence, Trump accused this woman of lying to the American public just to make him look bad and took away her livelihood with one whisk of his pen. No investigation. No nothing. You don’t send out a report unfavorable to this administration or you’re gone.

Apparently, the truth has no meaning to Trump and his MAGA cult, and the only statistics that matter are the ones he pulls out of his head on the spur of the moment, numbers he just makes up out of thin air.

Once again, intimidation, the modus operandi of a man obsessed with power. Innocent until proven guilty? An antiquated concept under Trump rule. That idea went out with the Constitution.

As usual, Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for the bad report because it was Biden who had appointed McEntarfer to her post. Like a third-grader who constantly gets into trouble, it is always somebody else’s fault.

Those few of us who still retain the ability to think and reason keep wondering where all this will eventually lead. In six months’ time we have turned from a republic to a one-party state with an absolute ruler at the helm.

As Nikita Khrushchev predicted almost 70 years ago, the United States is destroying itself from within. We have allowed one man to set himself above the law and rule with an iron fist. And the worst part is that we — at least many Americans — are getting used to the idea.

If Trump law doesn’t affect us, then we just ignore it. The government can come for the other guys just as long as they leave me and mine alone. The trouble is that one day when they come for you, your friends and neighbors — out of fear and intimidation — may take the same attitude. Then you are really alone.

As I have pointed out several times in the last six months, all this Trump law may well come back to haunt the MAGA cult, and that’s exactly what it is. If Trump can sign an executive order and do away with one part of the Constitution, a precedent has been established for the next president to do the same thing.

What if the next president is an atheist and signs an executive order outlawing the freedom of worship? What if the next president signs an executive order banning firearms? What if the next president decides to abandon Social Security or go back to segregated schools?

Couldn’t happen? Don’t bet on it. Read your history. What goes around comes around. Societies can go from one extreme to another in a heartbeat, as we are now experiencing. You forsake one part of the Constitution and other parts are likely to go as well. Suddenly, the law of the land is no more and what was “for and by the people” is reduced to the executive order of a dictator.

One of the basic laws of our land is that a person is innocent until proven guilty. You don’t just declare that the author is lying because the jobs report doesn’t make you look good. That is not the American way.

But then, Donald Trump is changing the American way.

And if the MAGA cult has its way, we may soon be singing “Trump Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch at baseball games. The tune will be the same, but the words will change.

And those who don’t sing “Trump” may be investigated, have their citizenship revoked and shipped off to some third-world country, never to be seen or heard from again.

This president demands loyalty — not to the country, but to him.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”