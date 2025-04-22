By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Eugene Vindman was joined by area elected officials on Tuesday, April 22 to cut a ribbon officially opening his second district office in Fredericksburg. Photos by Adele Uphaus.

Freshman Congressman Eugene Vindman on Monday afternoon marked the opening of his second district office in downtown Fredericksburg with a ribbon-cutting—a ceremony that he said always represents “hope for the future.”

“This is the first step in a long road that we will walk together,” Vindman said to the crowd of constituents who gathered for the opening of the new office, located in the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce building at 1701 Fall Hill Avenue.

In his four months in office, Vindman said, he has co-sponsored 52 pieces of legislation and introduced three bills, two of them bipartisan. He has returned $630,000 to constituents of Virginia’s 7th Congressional district and closed 377 cases opened by constituents at his Washington, D.C. and Woodbridge offices.

The Fredericksburg office will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and was chosen for its location and accessibility, the city’s mayor, Kerry Devine, said.

“This will be a vital hub for constituents” and for Vindman as he tries to “manage the chaos” unleashed by the Trump Administration’s moves to reduce the size of the federal government, Devine said.

The 7th Congressional district has a large population of federal employees and federal contractors, Vindman said, as well as a large population of active duty and retired military service members.

Vindman spoke of one veteran he met recently, named Ray, who expressed that he was unable to receive care at the new Veterans Administration facility in Spotsylvania because it remains understaffed due to a federal hiring freeze.

He spoke of another constituent, Shannon, whose middle child requires specialized medical care 24 hours a day and could lose access to that care if cuts are made to Medicaid.

“These are the folks I’m fighting for,” Vindman said.

About 280 people RSVPed for Tuesday’s ceremony, according to a staff member. Following Vindman’s comments, constituents formed a line to speak with him.

Constituents line up to speak with Vindman following the ribbon-cutting.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”