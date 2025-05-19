By Adele Uphaus

As of July 1, Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg (RAF) will no longer provide imaging services at Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals.

According to Emily Thurston, director of communications and marketing for Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC), the practice “sent contract termination notice” to the hospital system in December.

Thurston said the termination will not affect outpatient imaging done at the Medical Imaging facilities, which are operated by MWHC “in partnership” with RAF.

“The contract termination initiated by RAF is disappointing; however, our hospital team has been working hard to ensure we have high-quality radiology coverage for the hospital facilities beginning July 1,” Thurston wrote in an email to the Advance. “We have had success in both recruiting permanent radiologists and contracting for longer-term interim radiologist coverage. We will be ready for the radiology transition on July 1.”

In response to a follow-up question about how many permanent radiologists MWHC has hired, Thurston said that a roster of radiology providers will be published in late June or early July.

Ian Gass, CEO of RAF, said in an email to the Advance that the practice “is not in a position to make a public statement just yet” but that he would provide more information “if and when we have something to share.”

