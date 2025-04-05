By Meghann Cotter

GUEST OPINION

Springtime always feels the same for me

The cold weather shelter closes.

Daffodils break free from their long winter’s nap.

Warming temperatures bring out the shorts and T-shirts. With them comes a rise in police reports on homelessness, photo dumps of unwanted places that unhoused neighbors are sleeping and requests for some kind of mass camp-clearing activity.

Unlike previous years, where the area’s discussion on homelessness has centered on the City of Fredericksburg, growing concerns are now coming from Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

While I am grateful that the region finally has a need for shared dialogue about homelessness, my plea is simple.

The answer cannot be, “not here.”

While complaining, camp sweeping, “otherizing” or criminalizing the unhoused members of our community might move people from the place they are disturbing in the moment, the result is nothing more than relocation to another unfavorable spot.

When solutions stop at “not here,” we yield unnecessary costs to taxpayers, create new challenges for service providers and increase despair among those affected by homelessness. Meanwhile, unhoused neighbors become the subject of growing resentment from the community when exhaustive efforts to move them along fail to make them go away.

Points for creativity to those who try to explain unsheltered homelessness by claiming that the population prefers to live outdoors. Credit to sanctioned campsite advocates—at least they have the forethought to dream up an alternative. And if I thought there was merit in the notion that unhoused members of our region weren’t from here, I might also think there was an argument for apathy.

Alas, these are the claims that soothe our souls.

If homelessness were a choice, if those experiencing it were outsiders, or if keeping people out of sight allowed our lives to continue without being affected by their struggles, we absolve ourselves from responsibility to participate.

Relationships with unhoused neighbors, however, call us to greater responsibility.

Most unhoused people do not want to live outside; but many have lost hope that their circumstances can change.

Eighty percent of neighbors on our region’s streets have a last fixed address in one of the five jurisdictions that make up Planning District 16. For the 20% that don’t, their reason for coming to the area is resoundingly friends, family, work opportunities, or returning to the place they consider home.

Unsheltered neighbors are also highly vulnerable—78% have at least one disability. For many, it is three or more. The audacity to suggest that people who can’t problem solve should remain in sanctioned outdoor living until they do problem solve is simply inhumane.

At this point, I have seen enough springs to know that “not here” only pushes unhoused neighbors into less desirable and more visible places. We cannot explain away our own discomfort by blaming the people, the economics or the service providers.

“Not here” takes us nowhere other than face to face with our own reflection. Our need to remove the unhoused neighbor from our everyday lives says a lot more about ourselves than it ever said about those experiencing it.

Homelessness in the region is not increasing. But the resources available and needs of the unhoused have changed. Post-pandemic, the Fredericksburg region no longer has a year-round shelter for literally homeless individuals.

The rapid growth among homeless 18-24 year-olds and persons over 60 is requiring service providers to venture into new areas of expertise.

The prevalence of mental health and trauma among those on the street is unprecedented.

“Not here” gets unhoused neighbors nowhere closer to making different choices, unless there are different options to choose from.

In the interest of coming up with better answers this spring, I’m wondering if we can ask different questions. Could we embrace the “not here” narrative for a much more powerful purpose?

Not here, will law enforcement and service providers work against one another.

Not here, do we fear the human whose circumstances have left them in a misunderstood place of struggle.

Not here, do businesses and advocates have competing agendas.

Not here, do we have to be a community where people sleep outside.

Spring (not winter) is coming.

A truly collaborative solution to homelessness acknowledges that all of our flourishing is fundamentally connected to the flourishing of the very least among us.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”