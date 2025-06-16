By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The news last week that the Moss Free Clinic is closing its doors is again drawing attention to the access to healthcare in our region. To better understand this extent of the problem, the Advance turned to research produced by the Virginia Ambulatory Care Outcomes Research Network, the Virginia Center for Health Innovation, and the Virginia Health Care Foundation to explore some key healthcare data about primary healthcare in the commonwealth and in our region.

Virginia ACORN is a collaborative partnership between primary care practices and a multidisciplinary team of researchers devoted to evaluating and improving the quality of primary health care. Research results are intended to inform and influence decisions along the continuum of service to patients, from research to practice and policy.

In its report, “Primary care continues to serve Virginia under stress,” we discover not just the importance of quality primary care physicians, but also the significant decline in their presence since COVID.

The report begins by noting that “Primary care is the only part of the U.S. health care system that results in longer lives and more equity.”

That statement underscores the dangers facing Virginians’ health care in light of the following data.

The increased demand for primary care services due to Medicaid expansion and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant strain on primary care. Based on practice survey responses…

Launched in 2020 by VCHI, the Virginia Task Force on Primary Care is charged with analyzing and reporting on areas critical to support primary care. It’s Virginia Primary Care Scorecard, 2024 provides a deep dive into Virginia’s primary care environment, providing a look in five key areas:

Expenditures: Measures financial investment in primary care and disparities in resources

Workforce: Measures the capacity of primary care clinicians to care for Virginians and variation in workforce by geographic region

Primary Care Use: Measures how Virginians are using primary care

Outcomes: Measures the health and well-being of Virginians based on primary-care sensitive metrics

Patient Experience: Measures experiences related to accessing primary care

Here are some select key findings from that report:

Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties do not have enough primary care physicians to serve their populations.

Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford show a relatively low use of primary care physicians by insured residents using a broad definition of PCPs, which include nurse practitioners.

Quality of Life outcomes are better for Stafford, than for Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania.

Caroline County has a relatively higher percentage of avoidable emergency department visits.

A public/private partnership, VHCF helps uninsured Virginians and those who live in underserved communities obtain medical, dental and mental health care. VHCF support helps free clinics, community health centers and a variety of other nonprofit organizations to expand both the types of care offered and the number of patients cared for each year.

VCHF in March 2025 released “A Profile of Virginia’s Uninsured,” a report compiled by the Urban Institute. There was good news in the report. “The 2025 Profile shows the lowest uninsured rates in Virginia since the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) began tracking them in 1996 (7.6% or 530,000 of nonelderly Virginians).”

However, there were significant variations among counties and localities in our region. The following slides are broken out by region. Fredericksburg and Stafford are in Region 3; Caroline, King George, and Spotsylvania are in Region 5

Uninsured rates for non-elderly are higher in Region 3 than in Region 5

There are more uninsured children in Region 3 than in Region 5

Uninsured rates for non-elderly adults with incomes below %138 of the federal poverty level are markedly higher in Region 5 than in Region 3.

