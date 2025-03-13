By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Email Hank

There have been more than 220 cases of measles in 12 U.S. states over the last few weeks, raising concern across the country about the virus, which can be deadly.

A Maryland man, returning from overseas, was diagnosed with measles on March 5, and since he flew home to Dulles airport in Northern Virginia, local health departments are now keeping a close watch for any cases here.

That report has prompted some people to rush in for the measles vaccine.

Susan Park, from King George, who is in her 50’s, says she could not remember getting the vaccine and has never had the measles. She decided to go to the local CVS and get the shot after she heard about the man who came through Dulles.

“I’m going to be traveling this summer and will be flying to Colorado to see my dad” she said. “I’m usually a bit nervous about needles, but I did not have any after effects and it was easy.”

A spokesman for CVS says their pharmacies are seeing increased demand for the MMRV vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health has a system set up to inform anyone who might have been exposed. The gestation period is seven to 21 days after exposure, but so far, no cases have been reported in Virginia.

There was only one case of measles in Virginia in 2023 and only one in 2024. The last time there was any significant outbreak of the virus in the state was in 2021, when Virginia had 21 cases.

Measles, which can make people very ill, was declared “eradicated” in the United States in 2000, but over the last five years there have been sporadic outbreaks.

Meredith Robinson, the vaccine preventative disease coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health, says those most vulnerable are children under one year old who are not old enough to get the vaccine. It is usually given to children when they are between 12 and 15 months old.

Most school districts in the state require children to be inoculated with the MMRV vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella-Chicken Pox) before they start kindergarten.

Unvaccinated adults can catch the disease, though anyone born before 1957 is considered immune to it because it was a common childhood disease in that era, leading to what is called herd immunity. If you ever have had the measles, you cannot get it again.

The vaccine has been around for more than 60 years and except for doses given between 1963 and 1967 it has proven to be very effective in preventing the virus. That is part of what prompted Park to get her shot.

If you can’t remember whether you or your children received the vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health maintains the Virginia Immunization Registry System, a website where can request your immunization records.

Otherwise, your doctor can do a simple blood test to see if you carry the preventative antibodies for the measles.

Robinson says measles may start with symptoms common to other illnesses, such as cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A fever will follow and then a rash, normally visible first on your face at the hairline.

Death from the measles is rare, occurring in about one in every 10,000 cases. Two deaths have been reported in the southwest part of the country so far this year.

The CVS spokesman says their pharmacies still have plenty of the MMRV vaccines available. You can make an appointment at the CVS website or through the app.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”