By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has updated the area’s climate zone. In 2012, our area was designated zone 7A, meaning our lowest winter temperature was expected to be 0 - 5 degrees. In 2023, USDA changed our area to zone 7B, meaning our lowest winter temperature is now expected to be 5 - 10 degrees. The change was made because our area’s average low temperatures increased by 4.6 degrees.

Last year was the planet’s and our area’s hottest year since records have been kept. Based on data from the National Weather Service, our area’s temperature in 2024 was 3.14 degrees above the 1991-2020 average. Our 2025 temperature through April has been almost a degree hotter than 2024:

The hotter temperatures are increasing our air conditioning usage, further stressing our electrical supply which is already strained by the growth of data centers. So how can you reduce your electricity bill in the summer?

Install thermal drapes on windows facing east and west and keep them closed when the sun is shining on them. Run your dryer early in the morning to reduce the energy needed to condition the outside air drawn into your residence. Cook outside, preferably using portable electric induction burners. The average person produces 100 watts of body heat, so spend more time outside. Ensure your air conditioner is in the shade, especially in the afternoon.

We all need to help ensure our area has enough electricity to prevent brown-outs.

