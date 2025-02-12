By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Tony Beasley, third base coach for the Texas Rangers, visited his alma mater Caroline High School last week. Photos courtesy CCPS.

Caroline High School welcomed graduate—and third base coach for the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers—Tony Beasley last week.

Beasley, who has also coached for the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates and was interim manager of the Rangers in 2022, held an assembly for students at which he talked about his career.

“Beasley spent the morning sharing his journey, offering words of encouragement, and inspiring students to focus on their futures, chase their dreams, and embrace the importance of good citizenship,” the division wrote in a press release about the visit.

He also appeared on the student-produced podcast “Cav Talk.”

“CCPS takes pride in celebrating the achievements of its alumni and appreciates the opportunity to connect students with real-world success stories,” the division wrote in a press release.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”