By Martin Davis

Updated February 20, 2025

Overview

Phillip Scott currently represents HD 63 and has served in the General Assembly since 2022. In 2021 he carried HD 88 with 57.3% of the vote. Following redistricting, Scott ran in 63 as an unopposed candidate. He carried 83.6% of the vote, while write-in candidates received 16.4%

In the 2025 legislative session, Scott filed 16 bills for which he was the chief patron (the total does not include bills that commend or celebrate people). Eleven on these bills failed to advance. One, HB 2406, awaits signature; HB 2407 was incorporated into HB 2749 which now sits in conference committee; HB 2460 has passed the House and the Senate; and HB 2598 has passed the House and the Senate.

Currently there is no primary opponent nor a Democratic challenger to Scott, though opponents are being sought.

Demographics

According to VPAP, HD 63’s racial makeup is 71.1% white. Blacks make up 12.3% of the electorate, and Hispanics 10.1%.

Spotsylvania residents make up 74.5% of HD 63 voters; Orange County residents make up 25.5%

Key Dates

Primary

June 17, 2025

Election Day

November 4, 2025

Voter Information

To register to vote, update your current Virginia voter registration, apply to vote absentee by mail, or view your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status, and voting history, visit the Virginia Department of Elections.

