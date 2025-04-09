By Adele Uphaus

Susan Sigmon receives an Unsung Hero award from Attorney General Jason Miyares at a ceremony in Richmond on April 8, 2025. Submitted photo.

Susan Sigmon, Justice Services director at Empowerhouse, is already a hero to the hundreds of local domestic violence survivors she has accompanied and advocated for on their journey through the court system.

On Tuesday, Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason Miyares, put a statewide spotlight on Sigmon’s 13 years of service by honoring her with the “Unsung Hero” award.

The award, which the Attorney General’s office presents annually, recognizes individuals who provide outstanding service to survivors of crime.

“Unsung Heroes have overcome extraordinary challenges or implemented innovative and effective approaches in support of victims of crime,” according to the award’s webpage. “Such accomplishments may be reflected through consistent exemplary performance or through work above and beyond normal job requirements.”

Sigmon has worked at Empowerhouse, which provides emergency support and advocacy for domestic violence survivors in the Fredericksburg area, since 2012. She works directly with survivors and oversees advocacy services with the courts, law enforcement, and healthcare providers.

Lt. Randall Connelly of the Aquia Harbor Police Department, one of the individuals who nominated Sigmon for the award, said she has been “a beacon of hope and support for countless individuals … What sets Susan apart is not just her professional dedication but her profound empathy and ability to listen. She has a unique way of making survivors feel heard and understood.”

In addition to her work with Empowerhouse, Sigmon is currently a fellow with Leadership Fredericksburg, a program of the regional Chamber of Commerce.

Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson said now is the perfect time for Sigmon to be recognized “for her many accomplishments that occur most frequently behind the scenes.”

Sigmon was one of 19 Virginians honored with the Unsung Hero award at a ceremony in Richmond on April 8.

