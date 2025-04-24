By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

A Data Center requires a lot of power and water. The recent Leesburg data centers have been allocated 1.23 million gallons of water per day and will need 72 Million Watts (MW) of power.

The 1.23 million gallons per day equates to 855 gallons per minute, which can be supplied by an 8-inch pipe. So even four of these centers could be supplied by a 16-inch pipe (since the volume increases with the diameter squared). This pipe may or may not fit within the city/county existing utility right-of-way.

A Data Center’s power normally is delivered by either 115 thousand Volt (KV) or 230 KV transmission lines to the Data Center’s dedicated sub-station. The right-of-way for these transmission lines is around 100 ft in width. Each mile of transmission lines requires 12 acres of land for the right-of-way. So, Dominion may need to obtain a large right-of-way to provide power to new Data Centers.

The land required for these rights-of-way could be hundreds of acres and have a significant impact on residents, especially if miles of transmission lines and water pipes need to be installed.

Information on potential paths for these utilities needs to be provided as early as possible in the planning process so the impacts to residents can be assessed.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”