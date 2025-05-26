By Bruce Saller

As energy costs increase and the impacts of climate change grow, it is essential that schools and other buildings are constructed as energy efficiently as possible, Arlington County has been a leader in constructing energy efficient schools.

Discovery Elementary School uses 77% less energy per square foot than the average Arlington County school and is saving $100,000 per year on energy costs. Major energy-efficient features include:

100% LED lighting

Insulated concrete walls

Rooftop solar panels

More windows to increase natural lighting

Solar hot water

Geothermal heat pumps

A large portion of the energy savings comes from using geothermal heat pumps. Conventional heat pumps transfer heat between the inside and outside air. The efficiency of the transfer declines in winter as the outside temperature decreases.

Geothermal heat pumps transfer heat between the heat pump refrigerant and water circulating through underground wells. Since the water temperature is stable year-round (about 55 degrees in our area), the heat transfer in winter is much more efficient. In summer, the heat absorbed by the cool water provides most of the needed cooling. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates a geothermal heat pump uses 61% less energy than a conventional heat pump, with a payback period of 5 – 10 years.

These energy saving ideas should be considered in construction of government, commercial, retail and even residential developments. A mixed-use community in Kentucky (2,880 residences, 500,000 sq ft commercial) is only installing geothermal heat pumps. Besides saving energy, geothermal units are much quieter averaging 42 decibels (similar to a refrigerator) vs around 60 decibels for a conventional heat pump, providing a more enjoyable neighborhood.

