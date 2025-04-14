By Bruce Saller

Are you interested in reducing your energy bills? If you live in a single family attached or detached residence, you may be eligible to participate in Dominion’s Home Energy Evaluation program.

There are three options:

Complete a virtual energy audit online. They will provide you with a list of recommended improvements and deliver a customized energy savings kit to you at no cost. The kit will contain installation instructions, and information on how to begin any additional improvements. The kit includes things such as LED bulbs, hot water heater pipe insulation, weatherstripping and low-flow shower and faucet aerators. Have a Dominion approved contractor perform a 30-60 minute Introductory Energy Check-up. This program is for customers looking to perform smaller and easier improvements such as LED lightbulbs, heat pump tune-ups and upgrades, and water heater pipe insulation. Rebates from Dominion to help pay for these improvements are available. Have an approved contractor perform a 2-4 hour Comprehensive Home Energy Audit. This is for customers looking to make larger, longer-term improvements such as insulation, duct sealing and air sealing, Rebates from Dominion to help pay for these improvements are available.

The online audit is easy to complete and provides you with free materials to save you money. Additional check-ups and improvements incur costs, which may be offset by rebates.

Please investigate these free and reduced cost energy efficiency improvements.

