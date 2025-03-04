By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

"Close-up of sign for the Internal Revenue Service building Washington DC 2025-02-07 13-21-58 1" by G. Edward Johnson is licensed under CC BY 4.0. The IRS office in Fredericksburg is targeted for closure by Elon Musk's Department of Governmental Efficiency.

The Internal Revenue Service office in Fredericksburg is among the offices that Elon Musk’s Department of Governmental Efficiency has identified for closure.

According to the DOGE website, the lease for the 6,162-square foot office space will be terminated as part of a “mass modification” of government contracts.

The website states that the lease costs $153,000 per year and that terminating it will save $395,504, but the website does not provide a source for that information.

The Fredericksburg IRS office is located on the fourth floor of 1320 Central Park Boulevard. According to the IRS website, the office provides basic individual tax assistance; takes check or money order payments; helps set up other payment arrangements; issues “departing alien clearances;” provides identity protection personal identification numbers; and stocks tax forms, including the Form 911, the request for taxpayer advocate service assistance.

On a recent Tuesday morning, there were people sitting inside the office filling out paperwork.

The next closest local IRS office is 43.5 miles away in Vienna.

The Advance reached out to the property management company, Rappaport, and the leasing agent, Thalhimer, to ask whether there has been any communication about the lease termination, but did not receive a response.

The lease for the IRS office is the only government lease in the Fredericksburg area that is targeted for termination, according to the DOGE website. The IRS national office in Roanoke is also targeted for termination.

Other Virginia leases targeted for termination are the Office of U.S. Attorneys, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection office, and the Geological Survey office in Richmond; the General Services Administration in Charlottesville; the General Services Administration, the Office of the Undersecretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Mine Safety Health Administration in Arlington; the General Services Administration in Lorton; the Bureau of Industry and Security in Herndon; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Hampton; and the Government Accountability Office in Virginia Beach.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”