FAAR Celebrates Success and Excellence in Real Estate
Award Winners Honored at Annual Event
The Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® (FAAR) hosted its annual Awards Banquet on April 16, 2025, at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania County. This event brings together industry leaders to honor the personal and professional achievements of its members. The event highlighted the dedication, hard work, and community impact of FAAR’s real estate professionals over the past year.
The highlight of the event was the awards presentation, co-hosted by 2025 President Lauren Tate of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. and Past President Carol Sondrini of Keller Williams Capital Properties, where numerous professionals were recognized across various categories.
FAAR would like to extend a sincere thank you to all sponsors who contributed to making the event a memorable occasion. Their continued support plays a crucial role in the association’s ongoing success and community involvement.
If you would like to catch a glimpse of the moments from the event, please visit FAAR’s Facebook page at facebook.com/faarmembers where pictures will be posted soon.
FAAR would like to congratulate the following Award winners.
Icon Award
Anne Overington
Lando Massey Real Estate
Awarded to a REALTOR® who has made a significant contribution to the real estate profession in the locality where they work.
REALTOR® of the Year
Tamar Myers-Moffatt
Samson Companies LLC
Recognizes a member who has given exemplary service to FAAR, the Virginia Realtors®, the National Association of REALTORS®, and the local community.
Affiliate of the Year
Michael Cornwell
Patriot Septic & Waterworks
Awarded to an Affiliate member of FAAR who has provided exceptional service to FAAR, its members, and the general public.
Rookie of the Year
James Anderson
Burrell and Associates Realty
Recognizes an agent based on their first 15 months on the job from the date of licensure for motivation, knowledge, integrity, sales activity, and participation in FAAR and the community.
Manager of the Year
Gary Gardiner, Jr.
Coldwell Banker Elite
Awarded to a broker who is committed to agent education, REALTOR® achievements, business and civic accomplishments, and innovative management practices.
Good Neighbor Award
Nathaniel (Nate) Ferguson
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Honors a FAAR member who gives significant contributions of time or other resources to the local community.
Spirit Award
Allison Graves
Coldwell Banker Elite
Recognizes a member who motivates others through enthusiasm for FAAR events.
REALTORS® Choice Award
Greg Williams
Innovate Real Estate
Honors an agent who makes transactions a seamless process.
Melanie Thompson Award
Tamar Myers-Moffatt
Samson Companies LLC
Recognizes leadership displayed by a REALTOR® who is making a difference to young professionals as a member of FAAR and a member of their community.
Faces of FAAR Travel Scholarship
Sheronica Thompson
Coldwell Banker Elite
Recognizes the diversity and inclusion of our membership.
Young Professionals Network Travel Scholarship
Brooke Sumners
EXP Realty
Supports future FAAR leaders through cultivating consistent agent investment in all levels of the Association.
Silver Circle Award
This award is given to those Realtor® members with 25 years of continuous membership in FAAR.
Carla Criscuolo
Coldwell Banker Elite
Cynthia Hughes
Johnson & Glazebrook
Joyce Kerns
Samson Companies LLC
C. Lynn Lenahan
1st Choice Better Homes & Land
Kimberly Overton
Fathom Realty
Boyd Smith
RE/MAX Commonwealth
Tonya Szakelyhidi
Lorac Property Management
Sha Williams-Hinnant
1st Choice Better Homes & Land
Professional Honor Roll
These members have made contributions to the real estate industry, FAAR, and the community.
Amy Adams
Innovate Real Estate
James Anderson
Burrell and Associates Realty
Suzanne Brady
NextHome Blue Heron Realty Group
Jennifer Burton
Century 21 Redwood
Jennifer Caison
Coldwell Banker Elite
Karen Carpenter
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Drew Fristoe
Coldwell Banker Elite
Gary Gardiner, Jr.
Coldwell Banker Elite
Amal Hall
Samson Properties
DeAnna Hamn
1st Choice Better Homes & Land
C. Lynn Lenahan
1st Choice Better Homes & Land
Robin Marine
Coldwell Banker Elite
Brooke Miller
Long & Foster Real Estate
Tamar Myers-Moffatt
Samson Companies LLC
Carol Sondrini
Keller Williams Capital Properties
Melissa Stewart
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Lauren "LT" Tate
Long & Foster Real Estate
Anna Torres
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Randy Walther
River Fox Realty
Sha Williams-Hinnant
1st Choice Better Homes & Land
###
About the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS®
Founded in 1957, the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® (FAAR) is the trade association for more than 1,700 Realtor® and affiliate members serving the City of Fredericksburg, the Counties of Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, along with the Colonial Beach area of Westmoreland County. Members also work in the surrounding counties of Westmoreland, Louisa, and Prince William and in Northern Virginia. For more information about FAAR, visit www.faarmembers.com or contact Kim McClellan, Public Policy Director at kmcclellan@faarmembers.com or 540-373-7711.
