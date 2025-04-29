Award Winners Honored at Annual Event

Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS celebrates annual award winners.

The Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® (FAAR) hosted its annual Awards Banquet on April 16, 2025, at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania County. This event brings together industry leaders to honor the personal and professional achievements of its members. The event highlighted the dedication, hard work, and community impact of FAAR’s real estate professionals over the past year.

The highlight of the event was the awards presentation, co-hosted by 2025 President Lauren Tate of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. and Past President Carol Sondrini of Keller Williams Capital Properties, where numerous professionals were recognized across various categories.

FAAR would like to extend a sincere thank you to all sponsors who contributed to making the event a memorable occasion. Their continued support plays a crucial role in the association’s ongoing success and community involvement.

If you would like to catch a glimpse of the moments from the event, please visit FAAR’s Facebook page at facebook.com/faarmembers where pictures will be posted soon.

FAAR would like to congratulate the following Award winners.

Icon Award

Anne Overington

Lando Massey Real Estate

Awarded to a REALTOR® who has made a significant contribution to the real estate profession in the locality where they work.

REALTOR® of the Year

Tamar Myers-Moffatt

Samson Companies LLC

Recognizes a member who has given exemplary service to FAAR, the Virginia Realtors®, the National Association of REALTORS®, and the local community.

Affiliate of the Year

Michael Cornwell

Patriot Septic & Waterworks

Awarded to an Affiliate member of FAAR who has provided exceptional service to FAAR, its members, and the general public.

Rookie of the Year

James Anderson

Burrell and Associates Realty

Recognizes an agent based on their first 15 months on the job from the date of licensure for motivation, knowledge, integrity, sales activity, and participation in FAAR and the community.

Manager of the Year

Gary Gardiner, Jr.

Coldwell Banker Elite

Awarded to a broker who is committed to agent education, REALTOR® achievements, business and civic accomplishments, and innovative management practices.

Good Neighbor Award

Nathaniel (Nate) Ferguson

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Honors a FAAR member who gives significant contributions of time or other resources to the local community.

Spirit Award

Allison Graves

Coldwell Banker Elite

Recognizes a member who motivates others through enthusiasm for FAAR events.

REALTORS® Choice Award

Greg Williams

Innovate Real Estate

Honors an agent who makes transactions a seamless process.

Melanie Thompson Award

Tamar Myers-Moffatt

Samson Companies LLC

Recognizes leadership displayed by a REALTOR® who is making a difference to young professionals as a member of FAAR and a member of their community.

Faces of FAAR Travel Scholarship

Sheronica Thompson

Coldwell Banker Elite

Recognizes the diversity and inclusion of our membership.

Young Professionals Network Travel Scholarship

Brooke Sumners

EXP Realty

Supports future FAAR leaders through cultivating consistent agent investment in all levels of the Association.

Silver Circle Award

This award is given to those Realtor® members with 25 years of continuous membership in FAAR.

Carla Criscuolo

Coldwell Banker Elite

Cynthia Hughes

Johnson & Glazebrook

Joyce Kerns

Samson Companies LLC

C. Lynn Lenahan

1st Choice Better Homes & Land

Kimberly Overton

Fathom Realty

Boyd Smith

RE/MAX Commonwealth

Tonya Szakelyhidi

Lorac Property Management

Sha Williams-Hinnant

1st Choice Better Homes & Land

Professional Honor Roll

These members have made contributions to the real estate industry, FAAR, and the community.

Amy Adams

Innovate Real Estate

James Anderson

Burrell and Associates Realty

Suzanne Brady

NextHome Blue Heron Realty Group

Jennifer Burton

Century 21 Redwood

Jennifer Caison

Coldwell Banker Elite

Karen Carpenter

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Drew Fristoe

Coldwell Banker Elite

Gary Gardiner, Jr .

Coldwell Banker Elite

Amal Hall

Samson Properties

DeAnna Hamn

1st Choice Better Homes & Land

C. Lynn Lenahan

1st Choice Better Homes & Land

Robin Marine

Coldwell Banker Elite

Brooke Miller

Long & Foster Real Estate

Tamar Myers-Moffatt

Samson Companies LLC

Carol Sondrini

Keller Williams Capital Properties

Melissa Stewart

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Lauren "LT" Tate

Long & Foster Real Estate

Anna Torres

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Randy Walther

River Fox Realty

Sha Williams-Hinnant

1st Choice Better Homes & Land

About the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS®

Founded in 1957, the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS® (FAAR) is the trade association for more than 1,700 Realtor® and affiliate members serving the City of Fredericksburg, the Counties of Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, along with the Colonial Beach area of Westmoreland County. Members also work in the surrounding counties of Westmoreland, Louisa, and Prince William and in Northern Virginia. For more information about FAAR, visit www.faarmembers.com or contact Kim McClellan, Public Policy Director at kmcclellan@faarmembers.com or 540-373-7711.

