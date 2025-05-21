By FXBG Advance Staff

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will again participate in the Summer Food Service Program, providing meals and meal kits to all children without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Summer 2025 schedule of meal delivery times and locations is below. Parents and guardians of children not eating meals on-site may pick up meals (seven breakfasts and lunches) to take home at each location once per week.

Mondays

Caroline County YMCA, 117422 Library Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546. Grab N Go June 2 to August 4, 8 to 9 a.m.

Germanna Community College-Locust Grove Campus, 2130 Germanna Highway Locust Grove, VA 22508. Grab N Go June 2 to July 30, 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Tuesdays

Patriot Park, 5710 Smith Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Grab N Go, May 27 to August 5, 8:15 to 9:45 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 2533 Germanna Hwy Locust Grove, VA 22508. Grab N Go, May 27 to July 31, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Meadow Event Park, 13048 Meadow Farm Rd Doswell, VA 23047. Grab N Go, May 27 to August 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays

Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 21795 Mattaponi Trail, Milford, VA 22514. Grab N Go, May 28 to August 6, noon to 1:30 p.m.

New Liberty Baptist Church, 33030 Sparta Road, Milford, VA 22514. Grab N Go May 28 to August 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

L.E. Smoot Memorial Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485. Grab N Go, May 28 to August 6, 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Thursdays

Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 18580 Partlow Road, Beaverdam, VA 23015. Grab N Go, May 29 to August 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon. No pick up on Thursday, June 19.

Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Grab N Go, June 5 to August 7, 5:45 to 7 p.m. No pick up Thursday, June 19.

Fridays

Good Hope Baptist Church, 17223 Good Hope Road, King George, VA 22845. Grab N Go, May 30 to August 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m. No pick up Friday, July 4.

Fredericksburg Field House, 3411 Shannon Park Dr Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Grab N Go, June 6 to August 8, 4:30 to 6 p.m. No pick up Friday, July 4.

Saturday

Widewater Elementary School, 101 Den Rich Road, Stafford, VA 22554. Grab N Go, May 31 to August 2, 9:30 to 11 a.m. No pick up Saturday, July 5.

