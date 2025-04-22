By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2026, and a regular session with a public hearing on the proposed real estate tax rate.

Presentation

Mayor Kerry Devine will present a proclamation naming May 2 “Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger ® Food Drive Day.”

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes approval of minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Board of Social Services, Economic Development Authority, and Planning Commission.

Public Hearing

There are two public hearings scheduled:

Changing the polling place for precinct 401 from New City Fellowship Church to the Walker-Grant Center

Setting the real estate tax rate at $0.80 per $100 of assessed value (up from $0.76).

City Manager Agenda

First read approval of resolution increasing water rates by 8% and wastewater rates by 6%.

First read of operating and capital budget update

First read approval of school budget resolution, transferring $37.2 million from the city’s general fund to the schools’ operating fund. This is less than the School Board’s request of $38.7 million. The schools’ total proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2026 is $63.7 million.

Approval of a resolution authorizing the use of $680,457 in motor fuels taxes for the Virginia Railway Express and $25,300 for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission for fiscal year 2026.

Approval of resolution setting the personal property tax relief package at 23%.

Approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Rappahananock Area Community Services Board and transferring $112,574 to fund a Community Outreach Case Manager to provide assistance to the city’s unhoused population.

Meeting Details

