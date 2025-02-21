By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m., in the second-floor large conference room in City Hall, and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Work Session

There are three items on the work session agenda:

Update from the communications department

Update on solar energy farm lease opportunities at the landfill

Update on planning for local celebrations of the 250th Commemoration of American Revolution and Independence

Data center discussion (no documents are attached to this agenda item)

Regular Session

Presentations

Proclamation recognizing March as Irish Heritage Month

Update from Washington Heritage Museums

Consent Agenda

There are 13 items on the consent agenda, including:

Minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board, Arts Commission, and Board of Social Services

Appointment of an assistant city attorney

Transmittal of quarterly council priorities

Adoption of a resolution endorsing a parks master plan

Public Hearings

There are public hearings scheduled on the following topics:

Development of the annual and five-year plan for spending approximately $200,000 in Community Development Block Grants. Link to staff memo.

Technology Overlay District

City Manager’s Agenda

First read of a resolution to appropriate city grant funds for the purchase of equipment for the hazardous materials team.

First read of a resolution appropriating funds to make repairs to the front steps and elevator at the Fredericksburg branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

A resolution requesting that plans for rehabilitating the Falmouth Bridge include an expanded pedestrian and bicycle access path.

City Manager’s update

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”