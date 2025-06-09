Fredericksburg City Council June 10 Meeting Preview
On the work session agenda: a discussion of the city's goose population.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and regular session at 7:30 p.m.
Work Session
The work session will begin with a closed meeting to discuss candidates to replace Tonya Lacey as Clerk of Council.
Council will then interview three candidates for appointment to the Economic Development Authority.
The last item on the work session agenda is “geese population.”
Regular Session
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda includes approval of minutes from meetings of the Economic Development Authority, Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Pathways Committee, Planning Commission, and Public Transit Advisory Board.
Council Agenda
This section includes approval of minutes from Council work sessions on October 8, October 22, and November 12, 2024; and the May 27, 2025 regular session.
Board and Commission Appointments
Council will vote on the appointment of Rashawn Cowles to the Rappahannock Area Alcohol Safety Action Program.
City Manager Agenda
Fiscal year 2025 financial update (for the year which ends June 30, 2025).
First read approval of a resolution amending the FY 2025 budget to authorize the payment of $500,000 to the Virginia Retirement System to offset the City’s unfunded pension liability.
Closed Session
There will be a second closed session to consider the annual performance review of all full-time appointees of the City Council.
Meeting Details
