By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Name

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and regular session at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

The work session will begin with a closed meeting to discuss candidates to replace Tonya Lacey as Clerk of Council.

Council will then interview three candidates for appointment to the Economic Development Authority.

The last item on the work session agenda is “geese population.”

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes approval of minutes from meetings of the Economic Development Authority, Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Pathways Committee, Planning Commission, and Public Transit Advisory Board.

Council Agenda

This section includes approval of minutes from Council work sessions on October 8, October 22, and November 12, 2024; and the May 27, 2025 regular session.

Board and Commission Appointments

Council will vote on the appointment of Rashawn Cowles to the Rappahannock Area Alcohol Safety Action Program.

City Manager Agenda

Fiscal year 2025 financial update (for the year which ends June 30, 2025).

First read approval of a resolution amending the FY 2025 budget to authorize the payment of $500,000 to the Virginia Retirement System to offset the City’s unfunded pension liability.

City Manager’s update

Closed Session

There will be a second closed session to consider the annual performance review of all full-time appointees of the City Council.

Meeting Details

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”