By Adele Uphaus

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular session at 7:30 p.m. City Manager Tim Baroody will present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 during the regular session.

Work Session

There are three items on the agenda for the work session, which will be held in the large conference room in City Hall.

Update on planning for Fredericksburg’s celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary (2026) and the city’s 300th (2028)

Parks update (including a memorandum of understanding with the school division and proposed changes to street closures)

Voting location change for precinct 401 (currently New City Fellowship)

Regular Session

Presentations

Proclamation for Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

Reaffirming the Sister City relationship with Schwetzingen, Germany

Presentation of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2026

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include approval of repairs to the downtown library branch and receipt of minutes from meetings of the Architectural Review Board and the Economic Development Authority.

Public Hearing

There is one public hearing scheduled, on a request from Dominion Care for a special use permit to operate a private K-12 school for students with special needs in the Westwood Shopping Center.

Council Agenda

The Council Agenda includes a discussion on the Parking Advisory Council and Regional Group Home Commission, approval of Council meeting minutes, and appointment of Tanya Green to the Fredericksburg Arts Commission.

City Manager Agenda

Second read approval of ordinance establishing a Technology Overlay District

Resolution authorizing the use of $947,722 in motor fuels tax funds for various transportation projects

Resolution committing unassigned general fund balances to various purposes

Planning for Fredericksburg’s 300th anniversary celebration

City Manager’s Update

Meeting Details

