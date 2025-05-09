Fredericksburg City Council May 13 Meeting Preview
Council will hold a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting includes a second read and potential approval of the tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2026.
Work Session
The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. The agenda includes:
Candidate interviews for appointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Economic Development Authority
Report from Rhodeside and Harwell Inc. on Small Area 8/Dixon Street
FY 2026 budget discussion
River crossing update
Regular Session
The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m.
Presentation
There will be a proclamation declaring May 18 Marine Corps Historic Half Day.
Consent Agenda
There are five items on the consent agenda, including transmittal of the Small Area 8 report, approval of the community development block grant annual action plan, changing the precinct 401 polling place, and approval of minutes from meetings of the Planning Commission and Pathways Committee.
Public Hearings
There are two public hearings scheduled:
Amending the fee schedule for planning and zoning applications and building permits
Appropriating the fiscal year 2025 carryover
City Manager’s Agenda
Second read and approval of ordinance setting the real estate tax rate at $0.80 per $100 of assessed value
Second read and approval of water and sewer rates
Second read and approval of Fredericksburg City Public Schools budget
Second read and approval of city budget for fiscal year 2026
Approval of Small Area 5 plan
Amending fiscal year 2025 budget to carry out repairs at the Dorothy Hart Community Center and City Hall.
Meeting Details
Support the Advance with 20% Off an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation
The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.
We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.
Sign up for annual, renewable subscription. Right now, we are offering our annual subscription for 20% off - a savings of $16 (new subscribers only).
Make a one-time donation of any amount.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”