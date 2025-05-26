Fredericksburg City Council May 27 Meeting Preview
Fredericksburg City Council meets on Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session at 7:30 p.m.
Work Session
There are four items on the work session agenda. No additional information is provided about the work session agenda items.
Candidate interviews for appointment to the Economic Development Authority (two interviews)
Fredericksburg’s 300th anniversary
Update on the wastewater treatment plan upgrade
“Commissioner and Treasurer status”
Regular Session
Consent Agenda
There are six items on the consent agenda:
Second read approval of new fee schedule for planning and zoning applications and building services. The fees were last increased in April of 2022.
Second read approval of resolution budgeting $175.8 million in carryover funds from the current fiscal year for capital projects. Projects include $1.4 million for “Riverfront Park improvement;” $75,000 for “historic assets;” $1.3 million for “R-Board landfill construction;” $4.7 million for “public safety system upgrade;” $2 million for new fire station; and $141.1 million for wastewater treatment plant expansion.
Second read approval of Small Area 5 plan recommendations (rezoning of Eagle Village Shopping Center from Commercial Shopping Center to Commercial Highway, and application of form-based codes).
Approval of resolution authorizing purchase of six vehicles for Fredericksburg Regional Transit.
Approval of donation for expansion of K-9 training facility at Fredericksburg Police Headquarters.
Approval of minutes from April Architetural Review Board meeting.
Council Agenda
Approval of minutes from September 24, 2024, work session; and May 13, 2025, public hearing and regular meeting.
Appointments to Board of Zoning Appeals and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
City Manager Agenda
Second read approval of fiscal year 2026 operating and capital budget.
Approval of resolution awarding a $1.8 million contract to DJG, Inc. for design of fire station #3 at 3340 Fall Hill Avenue.
Approval of addendum to the interim agreement with Ulliman Schutte, Inc. for the upgrade and expansion of the city wastewater treatment plant.
Meeting Details
