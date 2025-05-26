By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council meets on Tuesday for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

There are four items on the work session agenda. No additional information is provided about the work session agenda items.

Candidate interviews for appointment to the Economic Development Authority (two interviews)

Fredericksburg’s 300th anniversary

Update on the wastewater treatment plan upgrade

“Commissioner and Treasurer status”

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

There are six items on the consent agenda:

Council Agenda

City Manager Agenda

Meeting Details

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”