Fredericksburg City Council April 8 Meeting Preview
Council meets for a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
Fredericksburg City Council meets Tuesday evening for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular session at 7:30 p.m.
Work Session
There are two items on the work session agenda:
Discussion of regulations regarding tobacco/vape retailers and tattoo/piercing establishments and neighborhood conservation districts
Fiscal year 2026 budget discussion
Regular Session
Consent Agenda
Items on the consent agenda include
Approval of District 4 polling location change from New City Fellowship to the Walker-Grant Center
Nomination of City Manager Tim Baroody to the Virginia Municipal League policy committee for 2025
Minutes of the Planning Commission and Public Transit Advisory Board meetings
Public Hearing
There are public hearings scheduled on the following items:
Adoption of the Area 5 Small Area Plan, which includes a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning of the Eagle Village shopping center
Special use permit for construction of five residential units at 400 Princess Anne Street
Council Agenda
Council will consider appointments to the Economic Development Authority, City Relations Committee, Towing and Recovery Board; and Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Council; approval of minutes from February and March meetings.
City Manager Agenda
Resolution iniating public hearings on the comprehensive plan update
Discussion of funding a street outreach coordinator position at the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (cost of $115,000 for one year)
Meeting Details
Work session full agenda
Regular session full agenda
