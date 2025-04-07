By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Fredericksburg City Council meets Tuesday evening for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular session at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

There are two items on the work session agenda:

Discussion of regulations regarding tobacco/vape retailers and tattoo/piercing establishments and neighborhood conservation districts

Fiscal year 2026 budget discussion

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

Items on the consent agenda include

Approval of District 4 polling location change from New City Fellowship to the Walker-Grant Center

Nomination of City Manager Tim Baroody to the Virginia Municipal League policy committee for 2025

Minutes of the Planning Commission and Public Transit Advisory Board meetings

Public Hearing

There are public hearings scheduled on the following items:

Adoption of the Area 5 Small Area Plan, which includes a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning of the Eagle Village shopping center

Special use permit for construction of five residential units at 400 Princess Anne Street

Council Agenda

Council will consider appointments to the Economic Development Authority, City Relations Committee, Towing and Recovery Board; and Rappahannock Emergency Medical Services Council; approval of minutes from February and March meetings.

City Manager Agenda

Resolution iniating public hearings on the comprehensive plan update

Discussion of funding a street outreach coordinator position at the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (cost of $115,000 for one year)

Financial update

Meeting Details

