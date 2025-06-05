By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Public Schools’ nutrition department will begin its summer meal service on Monday, June 9.

The city’s mobile cafes will visit six apartment complexes—as well as the downtown library, the Doris Buffett pool, the Idlewild community center, Arm of the Lord Ministries, and New City Fellowship—every weekday through July 18.

The school division served approximately 32,000 meals last summer, according to food service director Brian Kiernan. That number includes meals that were served at the mobile sites as well as meals that were provided during summer programs at the school sites.

All children aged 1 to 18 are eligible to pick up a free meal, which must be eaten on site. Parents are not allowed to pick up meals for their children.

The schedule is below and also at the nutrition department’s website.

Fall Hill Route

Heritage Apartments: 11 to 11:25 a.m.

Crestview Apartments: 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.

Forest Village: 12 to 12:25 p.m.

Route 1

Camden Hills: 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Wellington Woods: 11:24 to 11:45 a.m.

Idlewild Community Center: 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Additional Locations

Downtown Library: 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Hazel Hill Apartments: 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.

Arm of the Lord Ministries: 11 a.m. drop-off

Doris Buffet Pool: 12 to 2 p.m.

New City Fellowship: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

