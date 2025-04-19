By Chuck Sekinger

GUEST COLUMNIST

Register for the Spring Ride

Time to dust off that bicycle that has been hanging all by itself in the garage for the past 6 months and get it ready for the new 2025 riding season! There are wonderfully scenic roads in northeastern Virginia that are within a 25-mile radius of Fredericksburg, just waiting for bike tires to burn up some miles. Where are these bike routes and how do you get started? Well, you may not know it, but the Fredericksburg Cycling Club has a ride for everyone.

The Fredericksburg Cycling Club has been going strong for over 40 years. With a growing membership of people of all ages, from the avid century cyclist (100 miles), to a relaxed pace No-Drop 20-mile rider, the Club has organized rides posted weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, mornings, evenings, and weekends (all weather permitting).

The Fredericksburg Cycling Club offers a variety of tours on paved roads, gravel roads, and even mountain-bike single tracks. All you need to bring is a bike in good running order (e-bikes are welcome), a helmet, a water bottle, and a great attitude.

Riding in a peloton (group of bikers) on a club ride is fun, exhilarating, and safer than riding alone. You may even make a new friend that keeps you riding more than you thought possible.

The Club is always looking for new ride leaders and new routes to ride, so you may even get the chance to lead the peloton. Not to mention that riding a bike is a great way to get your cardio exercise, tighten your core, and get your mind away from stress.

Paul Cariker is the president of the Fredericksburg Cycling Club and the creative leader that is the center of the organization. Paul is quite the history buff and often leads rides through Caroline County showcasing the region’s cultural landmarks from the 1700’s through the Civil War. You can contact him at pjcariker@comcast.net.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Fredericksburg Cycling Club will be hosting a “Spring Membership” ride and picnic that will start at the historic Bethel Church in Paige, Virginia, just outside of Bowling Green. The rides offered will be a 20 miler No Drop, a 36 miler, a 62 miler (metric), and a 100 miler (century), all starting at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Tables will be set up for a bike “swap” where accessories can be sold, traded, or given away. There will be a buffet style meal provided inside the Church after the rides. All are encouraged to bring a dish to share and an outdoor chair.

If you are looking for a great way to spend the summer with friends, get into shape, and enjoy the beautiful countryside that we have in Virginia, a membership in the Fredericksburg Cycling Club is the way to go. For more information, please visit Fredericksburg Cyclists.

Register for the Spring Ride

Learn More

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”