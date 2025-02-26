By Martin Davis

From left to right: Dominique Thomas, LaToya Brown, and Mishelle Krogstad of the food bank are leading the charge in converting the space on Lee Hill Drive from one focused on shelf-stable foods, to one the serves fresh fruits and vegetables. Photo by Martin Davis.

Jon Hansel grew up in New Jersey, far removed from issues of poverty. Since joining Americorps, the scales have fallen off his eyes.

“I … expected to see poverty” when I joined Americorps, he told the Advance, but not what he saw in Tennessee in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “We were in a town completely destroyed,” he said, “and we were literally sifting through people’s items as debris.”

Today, Hansel is in Fredericksburg facing poverty of another kind — not that created by natural disasters, but that created by food deserts, declining incomes, and sky-high grocery bills.

He and his team are working with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to help transition the site from one that focuses on shelf-stable foods, to one that focuses on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables.

Some of the renovations currently underway at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank facility on Lee Hill Drive. Photo by Martin Davis.

“The best types of food are the fresh foods,” LaToya Brown told the Advance during our tour of the renovations underway at the food bank’s Lee Hill Drive facility. And for that reason, the food bank is following the lead established by the Virginia Federation of Food Banks and moving toward providing more fresh, healthy options to select from.

Brown is the food bank’s director of community partnerships, and a passionate advocate of the transition.

“People shouldn’t have to trade off nutrition for emergency assistance,” she said. To that end, we are “shifting our space to make clear we’re about creating healthy options. … We want people to feel welcome here; see that we’re making intentional choices in how we display food and what we make available to our neighbors. It’s about how we treat and welcome our neighbors. How we serve our neighbors. We want to provide all five food groups that make a well-rounded meal.”

This overhaul, however, is neither simple nor cheap. And that’s how Hansel and Americorp found their way to Fredericksburg.

“Americorp got involved,” said Dominique Thomas, the volunteer coordinator for the food bank, “because we were looking for ways to offset the cost” associated with transitioning our space from one that is designed for shelf-stable foods to one that can handle fresh fruits and vegetables.

As a former Americorp member, Thomas knows what these teams, who are federally funded, can do.

Hansel is the team leader of the National Civilian Community Corps — a branch of Americorp — that is renovating the reception area into a Welcome Center to make the space more friendly to those visiting. They’re also doing site prep, Thomas said, so that everything is clean for painting. In addition, the NCCC team is assembling and relocating furniture, and moving foods into other places while refrigeration is being moved in and set up to serve clients.

From right to left: Jon Hansel, Mike Hills, Caleb Medlock, Sam Kuchta, and Finley Hopmann make up the NCCC team that is transitioning the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank’s market space on Lee Hill Drive from one that focuses on shelf-stable foods to one that can manage fresh fruits and vegetables. Photo by Martin Davis

This type of work is giving Hansel a different understanding of poverty and how to address it.

“I’m getting a broader perspective about food insecurity,” he told the Advance. “This [work, as opposed to that in Tennessee] is taking a step back at an operational level — how food banks are run. The mobile delivery system, for example, was interesting to see. Gives me a better appreciation for people going through trying times.”

This transition goes hand-in-hand with another movement that is helping identify people facing food insecurity.

The Food Is Medicine, an initiative of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, now leverages healthcare providers to help identify and support those who are facing food insecurity.

According to its website, the Food Is Medicine program now requires health partners to “assess patients’ social needs, including food, housing, and transportation. Once a patient ‘screens positive’ or is found to need more support in these areas, health partners refer them to community partners, like food banks, to help address these needs.”

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank partners with Mary Washington Hospital Corporation and other medical partners in the area, like the Fredericksburg Christian Health Center. “They provide space for healthy shelf stable items,” said Brown. “They can then screen and provide food and refer them to us.”

Once in the system, the food bank works with them to access fresh foods to improve their diets and, subsequently, their health.

In addition to NCCC’s assistance, the food bank is receiving support from Ebenezer United Methodist in Stafford, which is hosting Hansel and his team; Atlantic Builders, which is providing the electric work that’s needed, as well as paint and a staff member to help oversee the project; and Giant, which is providing produce stands, a bakery setup, and a few of their shelving options.

Once the renovations are complete, not only will those who come to the food bank have healthy food options before them, but they will have a more-welcoming place to receive those goods.

“It will look the same as you see at the grocery store,” said Thomas.

And that matters because underlying all the food bank’s work is the dignity of the people they serve.

That’s a concept that Hansel and his team have also picked up on.

“It’s important for people to have a space that gives them dignity when they’re going to get assistance,” he said.

“This really is a community project,” said Thomas. “Without community help, this doesn’t happen.”

The goal is to have the core work done by the time the Americorp members leave — February 27.

“We’re going to do a grand reopening, said Mishelle Krogstad, director of agency relations at the food bank, “but the timeline isn’t set.”

As for Hansel and his team, it’s back to Mississippi, their home base with NCCC for more training for their next trip. “

We’re going to Lafayette LA next,” he said, “to work with Catholic Charities doing more construction and some disaster relief work.”

If you’d like to assist in helping the food bank complete this work, they are accepting monetary donations to help offset the supplies they’ve had to purchase to complete the work. Please contact the food bank at (540) 371-7666 for more information.

