By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Sponsorships are now available for the 6th annual Food For All 5K race, which will take place on April 12. Courtesy photos.

The Fredericksburg Food Co-op is seeking sponsorships for the 6th annual Food for All 5K, an event that raises money to reduce costs to Co-op shoppers using SNAP/EBT.

Race sponsorships are available at the following levels:

Golden Carrot Sponsor $1,000

Recognition as a sponsor in email communications, t-shirt, and social media

Opportunity to provide promotional takeaways, host a table on the event day patio located at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op

Complimentary event day tickets for five participants

Silver Carrot Sponsor $500

Recognition as a sponsor in email communications, t-shirt, and social media

Opportunity to provide promotional takeaways, host a table on the event day patio located at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op

Complimentary event day tickets for four participants

Bronze Carrot Sponsor $250

Recognition as a sponsor in email communications, t-shirt, and social media

Opportunity to provide promotional takeaways, host a table on the event day patio located at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op

Complimentary event day tickets for two participants.

Visit this link to sign up as a sponsor. In order to have company or business logos printed on the race t-shirt, organizers are asked to email a high resolution image to foodforall@fxbgfood.coop by next Friday, March 28.

To donate to the Food for All program without becoming a race sponsor, go here.

The race will take place on April 12, and you can sign up to run here.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”