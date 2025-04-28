By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg residents young and old have a chance to design the city’s next “I Voted” sticker.

The Office of Elections on Monday announced the “I Voted” sticker design contest, which runs now through June 20, 2025.

Residents can submit their original designs in one of the following categories: “I Voted,” “First Time Voter,” or “Future Voter.” Group entries—such as by a class or Girl Scout troop—are permitted, as well as individual entries.

“This contest aims to promote the spirit and character of Fredericksburg and civic engagement,” a press release about the contest states.

A panel of community leaders will select three finalists in each of the categories and city residents will then be able to vote for the winning designs—which will be produced for the November 2025 General Election.

More information about the contest and a submission form are available on the city’s website. Entries can also be submitted by mail or in person to the elections department at 601 Caroline St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401 by 4:30 PM on June 20, 2025.

Only residents of the 22401 zip code are eligible to enter the contest. Questions about residency can be directed to (540) 372-1030.

