By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg Planning Commission last week voted to recommend that City Council approve a mixed-use development, anchored by a “specialty grocer,” to be located at 3430 Fall Hill Avenue, between Fall Hill Avenue and Cowan Boulevard.

The vote to recommend approval was unanimous, but Commissioners raised concerns about the developer’s request for a special exception to construct parking in excess of the minimum required.

The project, which includes 50,000 square feet of commercial space plus 240 single-family attached dwelling units and 365 multifamily units, is allowed 946 total parking spaces, but is proposing 1,306.

Attorney Charlie Payne, representing the developer Greystar Development East, LLC, said the need for excess parking is entirely driven by the undisclosed specialty grocer, which “punches above its weight” in terms of customer traffic and parking demand, according to the planning department’s analysis of the project.

“If we take away the grocer, we don’t need that extra parking,” Payne said at the June 25 Planning Commission meeting.

Commission Chair David Durham and Vice Chair Carey Whitehead raised concerns about increased stormwater runoff from paved parking lots. Whitehead said she’d like the developer to look into using pervious pavers, and Durham asked the developer to consider installing bioswales to manage runoff, instead of the traditional grass islands.

In addition to the special exception for parking, the project involves a rezoning of the property from residential to commercial highway and planned development-residential.

Planning department staff recommended approval with the conditions that the grocery tenant “shall be the first such business (based on customer name recognition of a unique retailer) within a 30 miles radius of the Property;” that the grocery store use be under 16,000 square feet; and that the applicant submit a site plan, including the name of the proposed grocer, within two years of approval.

According to the general development plan and staff narrative, the proposed grocery store is 14,000 square feet. The average size of a Trader Joe’s grocery store is between 8,000 and 15,000 square feet, while a Wegman’s store is between 80,000 and 120,000 square feet and a Publix is between 40,000 and 80,000.

The developer is proffering several transportation improvements, such as extending Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard to connect with Cowan Boulevard, as well as $6.2 million in cash to offset impacts on public safety and schools.

During a public hearing, Anne Little, who is running for the Ward 2 seat on City Council, questioned whether there is enough demand for more retail in the Central Park area, and whether the proposed grocery store would poach customers from Wegmans, Giant, and the Food Co-op.

Whitehead followed up on this question.

“Is this going to be a grocer with a regional draw sufficient enough that the revenue anticipated is going to be growing the pie?” she asked staff.

Josh Summits, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said the proposed grocer tends to co-locate near other grocers.

“We anticipate that yes, there’s some spillover, but a lot of that new revenue will be coming in,” he said. “I’ve looked at the revenue projections and they seem to be in line.”

There will be another public hearing on the project before City Council in coming months and Council will then vote on whether or not to approve the rezoning and special exception.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”