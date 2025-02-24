By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Advance has, through a request under the Freedom of Information Act, uncovered an exchange of emails involving Board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps, as well as Superintendent Clint Mitchell, that raise questions about how often Gillespie and Phelps attend designated “two-by-two” meetings with Mitchell.

In the wake of the Board’s reorganization meeting on January 13, 2025, Phelps wrote in a January 15 email that the process for electing the new chair and vice chair at the meeting had “set a confusing tone,” and that “I was not given any information from the chair nor Superintendent of the [sic] their change up with the nomination process of Chair and Vice Chair….”

The following morning, January 16, Superintendent Clint Mitchell responded to Phelps and challenged her statement that the information about the election process was not made available to her.

Mitchell wrote that, “The process for electing Board members to new positions was thoroughly explained during … two-by-two meetings,” which are individual meetings between the superintendent and each Board member.

However, Phelps and Gillespie apparently chose to not attend these meetings.

“Since my arrival,” Mitchell wrote in a January 16 email responding to Phelps’ charge, “[Phelps] and Board Member Gillespie have not attended any of these meetings. … The only meeting Mrs. Gillespie attended was my initial 90-day meeting where I asked each Board member to answer the five questions that I was going to ask the community during the 9 listening [sessions].”

Noting that two-by-two meetings were in place before he became superintendent, he said that he continues to use them “to ensure Board members have the opportunity to review the agenda and ask questions in advance of meetings.”

Change since Jackson Named Chair

The Advance reached out to both Phelps and Gillespie to ask if the information in the emails is correct, and, if so, to ask why they had not attended the meetings.

Phelps responded, saying that “Spotsylvania Citizens and Lee Hill constituents can rest assure I am and have been completely informed and always current and up to date communicating with Superintendent Dr. Mitchell in depth about the SCPS board meeting agendas, school operations, school division budget and most importantly keeping our kids and staff safe.”

She then encouraged the Advance to “receive a more current opinion from Superintendent Dr. Mitchell to ensure factual transparency of the ways in which he communicates with individual school board members and for the most up to date information.”

Speaking by phone, Mitchell said that since Megan Jackson had become Board chair, Phelps has “participated via conference call during the last two 2x2 meetings.”

Gillespie also responded: “I would like to begin by saying I appreciate your sincere concern. I typically communicate with the Superintendent and stay informed individually. Whenever I have any questions or concerns, Dr. Mitchell is quick to answer. Dr. Mitchell also communicates with me on a regular basis checking in on various [situations] and topics. Be assured, the Berkeley District is always represented.”

Mitchell reported that Gillespie is “still not participating, but she does email with me” on a regular basis.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”