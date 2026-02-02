Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

One of the early pleasant surprises in 2026 has been the popularity of a new weekly feature — Talking Richmond.

The series was created so our readers can hear directly from the area’s representatives about the work they are engaged in. So far in 2026, we’ve had pieces from Del. Phil Scott, Del. Nicole Cole, Del. Joshua Cole, and Sen. Tara Durant. Look for Sen. Bryce Reeves’ first contribution later this week.

By design, the pieces are focused on legislation candidates are carrying and not the politics that drove the candidates when they were campaigning for office.

Ideally, voters understand the difference. Campaigning is about setting out broad political ideals — basic principles, the issues one wants to focus on. To accomplish this, issues are boiled down to easy-to-swallow, bumper-sticker-type statements that oversimplify reality. Legislating, by contrast, is about wrestling with the nuance of enormously complicated issues.

Unfortunately, the rise of the 24-hour national political news cycle has weakened our appreciation for legislation and led to a national collective obsession with politics that has weakened our understanding of and appreciation for the complexity of issues.

This move toward embracing the political and ignoring the legislative has too long affected national politics; increasingly, it’s affecting local politics, too.

When political thinking gives way to legislative thinking, however, the debate changes significantly — we quit thinking of legislators in terms of party and ideology, and we start thinking about them in terms of ideas and the practical impacts their legislation will have.

We have seen that in reactions from readers, who have appreciated gaining insights into the legislation their representatives are putting forward, even when those legislators are from the opposing party.

The Virtues of Moderation

If this distinction between the political and the legislative sounds academic, think about the extent to which political thinking fuels not only polarization, but our ability to understand and combat troubling political threats when they arise.

Over the past year, the Trump Administration has shown itself to be the antithesis of democratic government. Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times put it best:

The only thing Trump and his allies know how to do is use the coercive force of the state…. The more it tries to repress and dominate its opponents, the more it loses ground with the public, and the more it loses ground, the more it leans on force and threats of force to save face.

That the administration’s heavy-handed tactics — ICE’s disgraceful actions in Minneapolis, the recent arrest of journalists, the steady stream of threatening language — are backfiring is made plain in multiple polls, but nowhere more starkly, perhaps, than in the pages of the Economist.

Its polling data shows that on every major issue — inflation, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, and crime — over the 378 days Trump has been in office, he has seen his approval ratings shift from positive to negative.

The Economist tracker also shows that in every state that Biden won in 2020 and Trump flipped in 2024 — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona — Trump’s disapproval rating is now in double-digits.

The story gets worse for Trump when one looks at demographic groups. Trump is underwater across the board — sex, age, race, and education. Surprisingly, not a single subgroup within these demographic groups supports Trump.

By every measure, this administration is failing. It’s not particularly surprising given that Trump excels at politics — driving polarization between Democrats and Republicans is what got him elected in 2016 and again in 2024 — and flounders at legislation. His signature Big, Beautiful Bill is unpopular across the political spectrum.

Trump’s best hope for not becoming irrelevant? Balkanization.

By driving wedges between the groups that are turning on him, Trump mutes the collective power of the growing dissatisfaction with how he is handling the country.

Where we see this most obviously is when Democrats unilaterally dismiss all Republicans as MAGA acolytes. Something polling data makes demonstrably clear isn’t the case.

That was the upshot of last week’s column on the latest Wason Center poll, which showed Democrats and Republicans sharing high levels of agreement on issues ranging from the most-pressing issues facing the commonwealth and data centers, to the restoration of voting rights and right-to-work law.

The agreement isn’t limited to kitchen-table type issues. It’s true even on some hot-button issues, like abortion.

A recent Pew Center poll reveals polarization about abortion is limited to the extreme ends of the two parties. When looking at more moderate members of the two parties, however, there’s an unusually high level of agreement.

The Quiet Center

The key to diminishing the anger that the political generates is embracing the nuance that legislation demands. And that requires that more moderate, legislatively-minded voters speak out.

Moderates certainly have the numbers.

Gallup has tracked political polarization since 1992, and over that 30+ year span, there’s been relatively little change among the percentage of people in the two parties who would call themselves “very” conservative or “very” liberal, and those who consider themselves moderate.

While the numbers say we are not appreciably more polarized now than we were 30 years ago, American citizens say they feel we are more polarized.

The reason for that? One possibility is that we listen more to the political, and less to the legislative.

Learning to listen to the legislative requires a different skill set. It requires attention to detail, a willingness to assess arguments based on their strengths and not on whether they check a political box.

Most important, it requires thinking more deeply about the most important value that defines American political life — pluralism.

America at its best creates space for a great number of cultures, traditions, religions, and values.

Paying attention to the legislative over the political helps us move toward pluralism.

It’s how America has navigated divisions in the past; it’s the key to confronting the divisions we face today, and to strengthening the country for its next quarter century.

