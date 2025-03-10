By Martin Davis

“I think that what we were being taught was less a body of knowledge than a way to be in the world: orderly, organized, attentive to direction. There is nothing wrong with developing those skills — in fact, I’ve learned the hard way how useful they can be. What is wrong is their fetishization, the way they were allowed to outrank the actual body of knowledge held within algebra or English lit.”

— Ta-Nehisi Coates, The Message

The first time I encountered something that forced me to examine the faith tradition of my parents was when I read The Chosen, by Chaiam Potok. A novel about two young Jewish boys growing up in New York City — one orthodox and one Hasidic — it traces a friendship that forms following an accident involving the two during a baseball game.

Reuven and his father being orthodox embraced a more-worldly understanding of Judaism. Danny was the son of an ultraconservative Hasidic rabbi who raised his son in silence and taught him to eschew the world. The two formed a bond that saw Reuven go deeper into his faith, and Danny grow closer to the world.

Conflicts between the two were pronounced as the novel progressed, especially over the way in which Danny was raised. To Reuven, a father who raises a son without speaking to him borders on abuse. It is perhaps the most difficult challenge Reuven must try to understand.

The novel caught me just as I, like Danny, was beginning to question the very conservative religious world that I had been raised in. And like him, I left that restrictive reading of faith and of life for one with a very different focus.

I find myself during those precious few moments of quiet available to me, returning to this story. As the Advance continues to dig deeper into the real-world impacts of the rapidly shifting world of government under our feet, I appreciate more than ever the importance of reaching for understanding over contempt.

Understanding and the Body of Knowledge

Whether the topic be Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or an unfettered faith in government, our public discourse has veered sharply toward what Ta-Nehisi Coates calls in his most-recent book the “fetishization” of the body of knowledge.

By this he means that rather than first grasping for understanding the complexities of the moment, we instead fall back on the jargon we know to stereotype and marginalize those we disagree with.

This fetishization has played out locally in very public ways, such as the February Spotsylvania School Board meeting when a speaker rose during public comments and launched an ad hominem attack on the Board and the new superintendent.

“I’m here to say to you Marxists who hate god, who hate America, who hate white males, and the Judeo-Christian values that made you free, repent.”

One may wonder if the words would be so acerbic had this individual bumped into Clint Mitchell or one of the Board members on the street, causing one of them to drop their bags, and then gotten into a discussion about who they are.

Such an ad hominem attack is an example of the fetishization of knowledge — all who disagree with me are Marxists, god-haters, and white male haters — repent!

The latter example of meeting people on the street and getting to know them on their terms would represent wrestling with an “actual body of knowledge.”

The difference between the two is the difference between hatred and discourse.

Another example comes from a Republican friend of mine, who has rightly bristled at being called “Nazi” simply because he is Republican. “The Republican Party is a large body of diverse individuals,” he rightly noted. To equate him with Nazism simply for his party affiliation, he said, is deeply troubling.

Indeed. He is rightly repulsed in the same way as Democrats are repulsed that they are equated with Marxists, or people who “hate god,” simply because of party affiliation.

A Quarter Century of Fetishizing Knowledge

How we got here is complex and multilayered. But education is certainly one of the more-important factors. Since 2001, when President George W. Bush signed the No Child Left Behind Act, American education has become almost exclusively about fetishizing facts.

Here again, Coates is a sound guide in helping us to understand the problems associated with reducing knowledge to flash cards and multiple-choice tests.

Certainly, understanding basic terms like Marxism, Nazism, and Judeo-Christian has a place in education. But in the earliest years of a student’s education.

To fail to go beyond this is deprive people of education and leave them with a stilted vocabulary and false understanding of life.

These explosive terms when carelessly used become not carefully defined ideas, but rather “jargon,” as Coates writes, that people then level at others.

“The first step” in seriously understanding something, Coates continues, “is to relegate “jargon to the background … because jargon makes the mind go gray.”

The way education is currently structured is designed to keep people’s thinking gray. After all, which is more difficult? Writing a brief definition of Nazism or Marxism on a flashcard and asking people to memorize it? Or actually wrestling with the depths of those ideas?

Far from terms to be demonized and replaced with equally obtuse terms like “patriot” or “liberal,” a sound education “engages the actual body of knowledge.”

A Path to a More Humane Body Politic

As the rolling effects of lost jobs, closed offices, funding disruptions, and policy shifts continue to unfold, it is more important than ever that we engage the body of knowledge, and not fetishize it so as to berate those with whom disagree.

How much poorer would the lives of Reuven and Danny been had they not dared to use the designations of their Jewish traditions each was associated with — orthodox, Hasidic — as a starting point for learning, as opposed to jargon to drive one another away?

How we approach one another, matters.

“Policy change,” writes Coates, “is an end point, not an origin. The cradle of material change is in our imagination and ideas.”

We all have much work to do. Whether it be working harder to understand why D.E.I. emerged and the realities of inequality it shines a light on, or to understand the concerns over the proper role and size of government in a free society.

We can’t control how that debate plays out in D.C. — 50 miles and a light-year away from front-porch conversations — but we can control how it plays out amongst our neighbors here.

For the next two weeks, I will be reading The Chosen, and I invite you to read along with me. For those who would like to join, sign-up by answering a couple questions.

