By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

When my wife and I were expecting our first child, I confided our concerns to my mother. We wondered if we were really ready. “You’re never ready,” she said. “But you have your family to help you through.”

Looking back on those words some 32 years and three children — all grown and on their own — later, how right my mother was.

Hallmark movies aside, for most people, entry into parenthood carries with it a level of stress. And why not? Everything is new; the unknowns are boundless. That fear of the unknown perhaps, explains why first-time parents carry the equivalent of a portable furniture store for a simple day trip to grandma and grandpa’s house with their new baby, while by the second and third child they’ve learned to make do with a few necessities thrown into an oversized Vera Bradley bag.

Fewer couples are experiencing this, however, because fewer couples are having children. Reasons abound — for some it’s the crushing cost of raising a child (fewer daycares, falling numbers of ob/gyns, more couples living far from grandparents, soaring home costs); for others its concerns about our changing climate and overpopulation.

Demographers have an ominous way to describe what’s happening. The U.S., like every other developed country in the world, is facing economic ruin because we’re below the “replacement rate,” generally recognized as when women, on average, have 2.1 children each. Fall below that, and the country gets older, as fewer workers are coming along to support the aging population.

And of course, politicians seize on this.

Recently, President Donald Trump proposed a $5,000 “baby bonus” for mothers as part of an initiative to address the United States’ declining birthrate. It’s another in a long line of pro-natalist initiatives to encourage young women to have more children.

Some of these pronatalist movements are pretty creative and comical. Like Denmark’s “Do It for Denmark” promotion. Others are ominous and threatening, like pronatalist movements based upon the so-called replacement theory.

Most of these policies share one thing in common. They generally don’t work.

Politicizing the most intimate decision that women and their spouses make in life — bringing another person into the world — may well be the definition of government overreach.

If governments really are worried about declining birth rates, doing their primary job — maintaining a stable society and ensuring the economy remains healthy — would seem a better approach.

Today’s a day for celebrating and thanking those women who saw past their immediate concerns to embrace bringing new life into the world. And it’s a day for realizing that what those who aspire to motherhood most want is some sense that society is there to support them. Not add still more stress.

One may never really be ready for motherhood, but with the right support, one can allay the fears enough to make motherhood in its earliest years a little less stressful.

