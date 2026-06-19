By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

Emilio Garcia/Unsplash

There is a train pulling into Fredericksburg on Friday at 3 p.m. The train is filling up fast, but you still have a chance to board before this hype train speeds out of control when the U.S. Men’s National soccer team beats Australia in World Cup play. All you need to board is some red, white, and blue attire and, if pressed about your new-found fandom, just respond that you think Christian Pulisic is a generational talent.

The way Pulisic looked in America’s resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay, he and his mates may prove unstoppable on soccer’s grandest stage. Of course, if they lose to the Socceroos today then you can use that jersey you just bought to cushion your landing as you and your fellow lemmings leap from the train.

By Michael Aubrecht, Advance Contributor

Portrait of Alexander Hamilton /John Trumbull, Wikimedia Commons

Perhaps no other American icon has had more speculation raised (and ignored) about to his sexual preference than Alexander Hamilton. This controversial Founding Father left behind an abundance of questions after dying a premature death following an ill-fated duel with political rival Aaron Burr. His is a story that begs reexamination. Of course, all historical analysis is subject to speculation, but what we’ve come to learn about the life and writings of Alexander Hamilton has revealed an interesting argument for his being gay.

By Phil Huber, Advance Columnist

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Advance Columnist Donnie Johnston is right: taking Donald Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center is one small step back toward democracy. It matters that a federal judge effectively said, “No, you can’t put your name on a national institution simply because you want to.”

But that ruling is part of a much larger story. Across the country—and here in Virginia—democracy is being defended in a way most people never see: through lawsuits.

Not rallies. Not social media posts. Lawsuits.

VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Boston Public Library/Unsplash

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”