By David Brown

Olya Ayeni/Pexels

Not that long ago, isolation simply wasn’t an option. Back in our hunter-gatherer days, survival depended on staying with the group. If you were banished, you died. You needed the tribe to hunt, gather, share fire, and watch your back while you slept. Being cast out was the worst punishment imaginable. Now, with the internet, we can live as fully-functioning hermits. We can work from home, order food from home, stream entertainment at home, date from home, and even “attend” church from home. The same technology that connects us in magical ways makes it completely possible to avoid real emotional contact with any human being at all.

By Hank Silverberg

The Free Lance-Star is reporting that Fredericksburg police have identified a suspect in one of a string of recent sexual assaults in the city. The suspect has been detained, although no arrest has been announced so far. The rape occurred Sunday night at Ficklen Island, between the Heritage Trail and the Rappahannock River, sometime between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. According to The Free Lance-Star, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Circuit Court stated that the rapist was wearing all black, put a rag over the woman’s mouth, and used his phone to communicate with her through Google Translate. He may have also taken pictures or videos of the victim, who said she bit the man’s finger during the assault.

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By Ranjit Singh

I try to avoid politics in my nature writing. I really do. But sometimes, politics—or in this case, a particularly vain and destructive politician—makes that utterly impossible. He simply insists on being present and (he assumes) admired everywhere. Which, sadly, includes the Appalachian Trail, where I recently took a day hike in honor of broadcaster, naturalist, and writer David Attenborough’s one hundredth birthday.

By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

“News is history shot on the wing.”—Gene Fowler, “Prince of the Purple”

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