By Phil Huber, Advance Contributor

Major General Mary E. Clarke/Wikipedia Commons

Fifty years ago at Fort McClellan, women soldiers proved the doubters wrong every day. Today they make up roughly 18 percent of the force, fly our combat aircraft, and command our warships — and they are being treated, from the top, as if none of those matters. A retired colonel says it is time Virginians spoke up.

By Hailey Zeller, Advance Correspondent

John Tyson/Unsplash

In quiet Fredericksburg-area kitchens and living rooms—across Virginia and the country—people are opening letters they don’t understand and realizing their health insurance is gone. No warning. No clear explanation. Just a notice that says they’ve fallen out of the system, and now have to fight their way back in.

There are serious changes coming to Medicaid in 2026, and some of the devastating effects are already hitting home.

Share

By Bruce Saller, Advance Contributor

Adam Chang/Unsplash

Individuals and businesses are using data centers more and more as we increase our use of artificial intelligence and data storage. The data center boom has generated lots of construction jobs and brings significant tax revenue to the communities where they are located. However, in addition to their noise, air pollution, and water use issues, their boom has upended the power generation industry, resulting in our electric bills increasing 50 percent since 2022. These increases are likely to continue for at least another decade until the generation industry can catch up. These higher rates are making Virginia less attractive to the business community, as well as making residential users pay more than $600 per year in higher electricity bills.

VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Stories from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

Share

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”