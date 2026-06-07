By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. This isn’t who we are. It’s time to turn down the rhetoric. That’s what they’ve been saying for the past two years, ever since a lucky, last-second turn of his head on Saturday, July 13, 2024 meant that Donald Trump only suffered the mild disturbance of a few stratum corneum cells on the top edge of his right ear instead of being made dead by a bullet from a hastily aimed AR15-style rifle, a curiously close 400 feet away at a campaign rally in Butler, PA.

By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

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This week marks a new chapter in the future of the FXBG Advance. Founding Father Marty Davis is leaving his lovechild to blossom without him, with the sincere hope that The Advance grows as fast as the data centers Marty is going forth to herald in a new Virginia publication, The Virginia Free Press, where he will be lauded and paid handsomely to convince the tree-hugging masses that a faster Google search is more important than potable water.

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By Brandon Roberts, Ruth Talbot, and Nick McMillan, ProPublica

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Labels on pill bottles may list the distributor or repackager of a generic drug, but they don’t always show where it was really made. Without that critical information, you can’t learn what the Food and Drug Administration discovered if and when that factory was inspected for quality and safety violations.

Now you can.

The Washington Independent Review of Books

Inside of a dog it’s too dark to see. (But the WIRB—worst online literary acronym ever—still has a ton of book reviews, news, and events.)

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