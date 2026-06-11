By Phil Huber, Advance Contributor

UFC Poster

Donald Trump’s plan to stage a UFC fight on the White House lawn on June 14 is more than a stunt. It is a warning. When a president turns the People’s House into an arena for spectacle, profit, and personal branding, politics stops looking like public service and starts looking like a pay‑per‑view.

Virginians should care, because a Washington‑based public‑interest law firm, the Public Integrity Project, has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two Virginia residents to stop the event in federal court. Their case is not about whether anyone likes mixed martial arts. It is about whether public property, public symbolism, and presidential power can be bent into a made‑for‑television promotion for political allies and possibly for the president himself.

By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

The 23rd soccer World Cup kicks off today with Mexico hosting South Africa at 3 p.m. This World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams which will be the largest field in World Cup history. Thirty-two of those teams will make it to the single-elimination knockout rounds, and there is hope that the U.S. men will make a deep run in the tournament.

The FXBG Advance has polled 15 soccer experts to gauge the realistic possibilities for the U.S. team this time around. The collective opinion of our panel of experts is that though the U.S. does have some promise, the panelists aren’t terribly optimistic.

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By Hugh Lessig, Advance Military Correspondent

George Pak/Pexels

The meeting lasted 14 hours and featured plenty of debate, but Rep. Eugene Vindman said he had a good feeling before walking in the door—especially about the prospects of more money for military families, a great many of whom live in the Fredericksburg area.

It happened last week when the House Armed Services Committee considered the National Defense Authorization Act. Up for consideration: pay raises for active-duty military, funds for defense construction projects, money for high-tech weaponry, and initiatives that benefit defense contractors and military families.

By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Stories from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

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