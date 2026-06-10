FXBG Advance Wednesday, JUNE 10, 2026
Neighbors Band Together to Save Trees. Pass the Budget Already Why Don't You? Deer, Deer, Deer. Yesterday's New Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow...
City Postpones Execution of Charlotte Street Willow Oaks
By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor
Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine announced Tuesday afternoon that the city would “pause” removal of two large Willow Oaks that city staff had scheduled for destruction today, June 10, for road and sidewalk repairs. Charlotte Street neighbors and friends on early Tuesday had mounted a last-minute campaign to save the trees. Many said they hadn’t known about the city’s plan until Fredericksburg residents Teri McNally and Piper Brock got the word out through group emails and a widely-shared post in The FXBG Advance about their efforts.
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A budget standoff in the Commonwealth is becoming a test of whether Democrats can govern as well as they campaign
By Phil Huber, Advance Contributor
Virginia has always punched above its weight in defining what America is supposed to be—and that is exactly why today’s budget brinkmanship in Richmond is so troubling for our region and for the nation.
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Oh, Deer. And Scarecrow, and Squirrel, and Fox, and Rain Forest
By Donnie Johnston, Advance Columnist
I bought myself a new gardening tool, one that I hope will keep the deer out of my bean patch. In past years, I kept guard with a shotgun, but the deer never came to graze on my crops until after they saw my bedroom light go out. And I didn’t want to stay up much past midnight guarding what I had worked and slaved over. Last summer I began to see ads for various deer repellants on the Internet, most of them electronic, so after the first bean leaf disappeared this spring, I ordered the most obnoxious gadget I could find.
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Yesterday’s News Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project
Creeps in this Petty Pace from Day to Day…
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