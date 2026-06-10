By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

Photo by Teri McNally

Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine announced Tuesday afternoon that the city would “pause” removal of two large Willow Oaks that city staff had scheduled for destruction today, June 10, for road and sidewalk repairs. Charlotte Street neighbors and friends on early Tuesday had mounted a last-minute campaign to save the trees. Many said they hadn’t known about the city’s plan until Fredericksburg residents Teri McNally and Piper Brock got the word out through group emails and a widely-shared post in The FXBG Advance about their efforts.

By Phil Huber, Advance Contributor

Virginia has always punched above its weight in defining what America is supposed to be—and that is exactly why today’s budget brinkmanship in Richmond is so troubling for our region and for the nation.

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By Donnie Johnston, Advance Columnist

Julie Marsh/Unsplash

I bought myself a new gardening tool, one that I hope will keep the deer out of my bean patch. In past years, I kept guard with a shotgun, but the deer never came to graze on my crops until after they saw my bedroom light go out. And I didn’t want to stay up much past midnight guarding what I had worked and slaved over. Last summer I began to see ads for various deer repellants on the Internet, most of them electronic, so after the first bean leaf disappeared this spring, I ordered the most obnoxious gadget I could find.

By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Creeps in this Petty Pace from Day to Day…

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