Dr. Van Wilson will serve as interim president of Germanna Community College.

Dr. Janet Gullickson is retiring this summer following a long, distinguished career leading Germanna Community College. (Hear her final podcast with the New Dominion Podcast, which was recorded in early April.)

Her replacement was announced in an email to Virginia Community College System employees shortly before 5 pm on Wednesday afternoon. VCCS Chancellor David Dore announced that Dr. Van Wilson would be GCC’s interim president.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Van Wilson, Ed.D., as the Interim President of Germanna Community College (GCC), effective July 1,” wrote Dore.

“Dr. Wilson has 40 years of experience in higher education, including nine years with the VCCS, most recently as Interim President of Brightpoint Community College.”

Retired from VCCS in 2023, Wilson was lauded as “an innovator, bridge-builder, and ardent proponent of student support services.” He was also credited with bringing telehealth to the organization.

Wilson has a doctorate in education leadership from Appalachian State University, a master’s in public affairs from Western Carolina University, and a bachelor’s in chemistry from Western Carolina University.

