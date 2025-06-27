Editor’s Note: With the election slate set, the Advance welcomes op-eds from political candidates running for seats in Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, as well as state-level candidates in districts that include at least one of these localities. For full guidelines, see our About page.

By Susanna Finn

GUEST COMMENTATOR

Division seems to be the word of the day in American politics. Unfortunately, that divisive negativity has hit Fredericksburg, especially on our local social media. Too often, fear is driving these conversations: fear of change, fear of difference, and fear of losing what we value most. When fear takes hold, it can push neighbors apart, foster mistrust, and make it harder for us to move forward together. This kind of infighting will only weaken us as a community and make it difficult for us to successfully navigate this political era and administration.

But here’s the good news: we can do better. To protect our community, we must work together. Our kindness is the Fredericksburg way, and it’s a tradition I deeply value. As the City Council representative for Ward 3, I have seen firsthand how positive collaboration and open-mindedness can move our City forward. A perfect example is our newly adopted comprehensive plan, FXBG Forward. This plan is the result of a year-long, intentional community conversation. Together, we crafted an honest and ambitious vision for our future rooted in equity, inclusion, and sustainable growth. FXBG Forward lays out clear steps: targeted economic development, incentivized zoning, and a renewed appreciation for our historic, mixed-use neighborhoods. This plan will never be realized if we fall into division. I am running for election to see this vision into reality and because I believe in the power of bringing people together, no matter their background or beliefs.

My approach to public service was shaped while in graduate school for urban planning. There I was introduced to the book Getting to Yes. The book’s philosophy, focusing on shared interests rather than entrenched positions, taught me that real progress happens when we seek solutions that work for everyone. That lesson has successfully guided my professional planning career since. Planners listen, look for common ground, and work tirelessly to build bridges, not walls. This is also what every representative should do.

Let’s be clear: “getting to yes” doesn’t mean surrendering your principles or backing down. It means having the courage to listen as well as speak, to honor each other’s viewpoints, and to work together for innovative solutions. Above all, it’s about putting people and our shared values ahead of our fears. I want everyone in Fredericksburg to join me in “getting to yes” on these big ideas, bold solutions, and on the future we all want for our City.

This year’s City elections are about more than any one candidate or set of policies. It’s about the way we will work together as a community. Do we want division or consensus? Grandstanding or dialogue? Gridlock or solutions?

The symbol of my campaign is a burst of sunshine, the source of hope and transparency because I believe that by shining a light on our challenges and working together to solve them, we can create a brighter future for everyone. We can lead together.

Susanna Finn is the Fredericksburg City Council representative for Ward 3 and is seeking re-election this November.

