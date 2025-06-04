Gov. Youngkin Joins Kalahari Owner Todd Nelson to Celebrate Construction Milestone
The resort is slated to open November 12, 2026 and will employ about 1,500 people.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Name
Kalahari — the waterpark and convention center towering over drivers on I95 at exit 118 — is nearing reality, with the opening slated for November 12, 2026. This afternoon the Nelson family, which owns the company, was on-site in Spotsylvania to celebrate.
The official reason was the ceremonial steel signing, but it was also a chance for local leaders and news agencies to see the inside of the coming 1.38 million-square-foot resort.
In his remarks, Todd Nelson — Kalahari’s owner along with his wife Shari — recognized some of those who’ve made it possible for the resort to land in Spotsylvania. Among them was Spotsylvania Supervisor Kevin Marshall, whom Nelson credited as the guy who “takes care of” any issue that comes up. “One call,” he said, and Marshall was doing what he could to address the issue.
Also recognized was Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny, who was closely involved in making the project’s arrival a smooth one. “She’s not only superb at her job, she does anything you ask and she’s become a friend.”
Nelson went on to say that “we will hopefully consume about 80,000 group rooms in our first year here, eventually getting to about 130,000 to 140,000.”
The keynote speaker for the event was Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was on-site both to celebrate the $900 million Kalahari project that will employ 1,500 people, and to announce his signing Executive Order 49.
This order, Youngkin said, “[m]akes permanent a launch we made two weeks ago … called Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator.”
It’s a “concierge” service for businesses that are making major investments in Virginia.
“If you are going to build a major project in the commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said, “you get holistic support across every agency in every department, every permit, everything you need to have true concierge service to make sure that your project finishes of time and under budget.”
