By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Name

From left to right, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Kalahari owner Todd Nelson, and Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura share a moment following the beam signing event at Kalahari on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Martin Davis

Kalahari — the waterpark and convention center towering over drivers on I95 at exit 118 — is nearing reality, with the opening slated for November 12, 2026. This afternoon the Nelson family, which owns the company, was on-site in Spotsylvania to celebrate.

The official reason was the ceremonial steel signing, but it was also a chance for local leaders and news agencies to see the inside of the coming 1.38 million-square-foot resort.

In his remarks, Todd Nelson — Kalahari’s owner along with his wife Shari — recognized some of those who’ve made it possible for the resort to land in Spotsylvania. Among them was Spotsylvania Supervisor Kevin Marshall, whom Nelson credited as the guy who “takes care of” any issue that comes up. “One call,” he said, and Marshall was doing what he could to address the issue.

Construction at the 1.38 million-square-foot Kalahari Resort in Spotsylvania. Photo by Martin Davis

Also recognized was Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny, who was closely involved in making the project’s arrival a smooth one. “She’s not only superb at her job, she does anything you ask and she’s become a friend.”

Nelson went on to say that “we will hopefully consume about 80,000 group rooms in our first year here, eventually getting to about 130,000 to 140,000.”

Kalahari owner Todd Nelson addresses the audience on Wednesday afternoon at the site of the Kalahari resort in Spotsylvania. Photo by Martin Davis.

The keynote speaker for the event was Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was on-site both to celebrate the $900 million Kalahari project that will employ 1,500 people, and to announce his signing Executive Order 49.

This order, Youngkin said, “[m]akes permanent a launch we made two weeks ago … called Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaking at Kalahari about issuing Executive Order 49. Photo by Martin Davis

It’s a “concierge” service for businesses that are making major investments in Virginia.

“If you are going to build a major project in the commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said, “you get holistic support across every agency in every department, every permit, everything you need to have true concierge service to make sure that your project finishes of time and under budget.”

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”