Government Meetings for the Week of March 8
With a minimum of seven meetings scheduled across the jurisdictions, it's a busy week in local government.
Caroline County
Tuesday: School Board Meeting
Fredericksburg
Tuesday: City Council Meeting
King George
No Scheduled Meetings
Spotsylvania County
Tuesday: Board of Supervisors Meeting
Stafford County
Tuesday: School Board Meeting
Wednesday: Planning Commission Meeting
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.